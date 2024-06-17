How Climate Lawsuits Seek to Hold Big Oil Accountable

Sign up for the weekly Climate on the Ballot newsletter.

This Week: Climate Lawsuits

Last year alone, the US recorded a billion-dollar weather or climate disaster every two weeks. As communities suffer the worsening climate impacts, cities and states around the US are suing fossil fuel companies for damages. Their central argument? Big Oil has known for decades that their products were causing climate change and lied about it — and that those companies should now be held accountable.

If successful, these lawsuits could put fossil fuel companies on the hook for billions of dollars. So they’re fighting back with lobbying, PR campaigns, and appeals, arguing to the US Supreme Court that these cases should be thrown out of state courts because, they say, emissions are a federal issue. Last week, Big Oil got a win when the Supreme Court delayed a case brought by Honolulu against oil and gas majors and asked the Biden administration to offer feedback.

Fossil fuel companies aren’t alone in fighting accountability. Last month, 19 Republican attorneys general sued the five states that have brought suits against fossil fuel companies. These lawsuits offer rich story opportunities for political journalists.

Reporting Ideas

Take Inspiration

A blockbuster investigative piece in Rolling Stone exposed a dark money campaign led by Leonard Leo pushing for the Supreme Court to put a stop to the Honolulu lawsuit.

Many of the lawsuits against Big Oil use journalism to back up their claims in court, including the Honolulu case which cites investigative reports from the Los Angeles Times, Inside Climate News, and The Guardian “showing oil companies’ own research projected the dangers of climate change decades ago, even as the industry tried to undermine scientific consensus about the crisis,” reports Stateline.

In Wisconsin, student activists demonstrated outside the office of Attorney General Josh Kaul earlier this year, demanding that he sue the fossil fuel industry. Madison-based KWOW spoke with the teens and Kaul, who said that he was waiting “to see what unfolds in some other states.”

Public nuisance and consumer protection are the legal claims underpinning most climate lawsuits, but New Jersey and Puerto Rico are including another charge in their complaints: racketeering. “These racketeering lawsuits aren’t just for the Mafia anymore; they’ve also been successful against tobacco companies, such as Philip Morris, and pharmaceutical executives tied to the opioid epidemic,” reports Grist.

Spotlight Piece

What do last week’s far-right victories in the EU suggest about this year’s US elections? Although far right and populist parties are gaining ground on both continents, “there are key differences between the dynamics in Europe and the US,” reports AP. European politicians are “much less openly authoritarian than Trump,” says Harvard political scientist and How Democracies Die author Steven Levitsky. “None of these guys have rejected election results.”

Announcing Locally Sourced!

