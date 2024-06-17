3D Ultrasound Market worth $6.59 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% - Exclusive Report by SNS Insider
3D Ultrasound Market to Reach USD 6.59 Billion by 2031 Driven by rising procedures for chronic diseases.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the 3D Ultrasound Market size at USD 3.89 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 6.8 % to reach USD 6.59 billion by 2031.
The 3D ultrasound market growth is driven by several key factors that are transforming healthcare such as the rising demand for procedures, particularly for chronic diseases, is a major growth factor. Advancements in 3D imaging technology are leading to more accuracy diagnoses and improved patient outcomes. This technology provides immediate 3D visualizations of anatomical structures, allowing for faster and more accurate diagnoses. It can reduce healthcare costs by streamlining procedures and avoiding unnecessary interventions. The market is driven by advancements in areas like image resolution, processing speed, and visualization capabilities. For Example: A recent example of this is Samsung's release of its VSCAN Extend Probe in early 2022. This miniaturized, high-resolution probe can be attached to smartphones or tablets, transforming them into portable 3D ultrasound devices. This innovation has the potential to expand access to 3D ultrasound technology in point-of-care settings and resource-limited environments.
The growing burden of chronic diseases like cancer and heart conditions is creating a demand for 3D ultrasound technology. Early detection and monitoring of these diseases is important, and 3D ultrasound offers a valuable tool for achieving this. The aging population with its specific healthcare needs is another factor for market growth. As the global population ages, the use of advanced imaging techniques like 3D ultrasound becomes more important for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. The expanding applications of 3D ultrasound across various medical specialties, with increasing healthcare expenditure and government support for this technology, particularly in growing markets.
Key Market Segmentation
By Application
• General imaging
• Cardiovascular
• Obstetrics and Gynecology
• Point of care
The general imaging dominated the segment of 3D ultrasound market with more than 34% revenue share due to rising user adoption and a continuous flow of innovative product launches.
By End-use
• Handheld
• Cart/Trolley
The Cart/trolley-based devices dominated the segment of 3D ultrasound market with more than 84% shares in market. Rising consumer adoption and a steady stream of new product introductions, the market is growing.
Recent Developments
- September 2021: GE Healthcare bolstered its position in the ultrasound market by acquiring BK Medical. This strategic move expands GE's offerings beyond pre- and post-operative ultrasound to encompass real-time surgical visualization, a key technology for minimally invasive and robotic surgery.
- January 2021: Hologic Inc, has expanded the functionality of its high-performance SuperSonic MACH 30 and 20 ultrasound systems.
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the 3-D Ultrasound Market with largest share more than 30%. This region have the largest market share due to several factors such as, steady stream of new product launches by leading manufacturers keeps the market dynamic, favorable regulatory policies from government and insurance bodies incentivize healthcare providers to adopt this technology, making it more accessible to patients. This focus on growing innovation and accessibility through reimbursement policies for market growth. North America further strengthens its position with ongoing advancements in 3D imaging technology. Researchers and developers in the region are constantly pushing the boundaries of this technology, leading to more sophisticated and user-friendly 3D ultrasound devices. A growing patient population in need of advanced diagnostic tools, coupled with increasing research and development expenditures in the medical field, fuels the market expansion in North America.
The Asia Pacific region has a remarkable surge in the 3D ultrasound market, with the projected fastest growth rate globally. This growth is due to factors like rapidly expanding patient population creates a significant demand for advanced medical technologies, including 3D ultrasound. Also the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, which offer faster recovery times and reduced patient discomfort compared to traditional surgeries, is driving the adoption of 3D ultrasound technology. There is significant potential for 3D ultrasound applications in areas like cardiology, radiology, and women's health. These applications have been underutilized in developing markets within Asia Pacific. As awareness and expertise in these areas grow, a new wave of users is expected to come, significantly boosting the demand for 3D ultrasound devices across the region. This presents a golden opportunity for market expansion and improved patient care in Asia Pacific.
Key Takeaways:
• The report clarifies several growth factors of market, including the rising demand for procedures related to chronic diseases, advancements in 3D imaging technology, and a growing preference for non-invasive diagnostic methods.
• The report acknowledges the significant impact of chronic diseases like cancer and heart conditions, emphasizing the importance of 3D ultrasound for early detection and monitoring.
• The aging population and its need for advanced diagnostics, the report suggests this trend will further propel market growth.
• North America remains the current leader due to factors like favorable policies and technological advancements.
• Highlighting recent developments like product launches and acquisitions, the report emphasizes the continuous innovation within the industry, creating exciting opportunities for market expansion and improved patient care globally.
