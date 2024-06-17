zkSync (ZK), a ZKP Layer-2, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list ZK, a zero knowledge proof based Ethereum Layer-2, on the Layer 2 Zone. For all CoinW users, the ZK/USDT will be officially available for trading on 17th June 2024, at 9:00 (UTC). Meanwhile, CoinW will also list ZK x3 ETF, and open ZK3L/USDT & ZK3S/USDT trading pairs. To celebrate the listing of ZK, we are launching the "Join the ZK bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.

Discover zkSync Era (ZK): The Future of Scalable and Instant Transactions

ZKSync Era is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum that leverages zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup technology to significantly boost Ethereum's transaction throughput while maintaining its security and decentralization. This protocol is designed to process multiple transactions off-chain, generating a single zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) that is then submitted to the Ethereum mainnet for verification. This approach reduces the computational load on the mainnet and ensures the integrity of data in decentralized networks.

Key Features and Advantages

Zero-Knowledge Rollup Technology: ZKSync Era uses ZK rollup technology to bundle multiple transactions into a single proof, processing them off-chain and significantly boosting Ethereum's transaction throughput.

EVM Compatibility: ZKSync Era is EVM-compatible, allowing most smart contracts to work seamlessly without requiring significant changes. This compatibility lowers the barrier for Ethereum developers to migrate to ZKSync Era.

Native Account Abstraction: ZKSync Era's native account abstraction brings multiple user experience improvements, including programmable authorizations, leading to more flexible and secure wallet designs.

L1 → L2 Smart Contract Messaging: ZKSync Era supports seamless communication between smart contracts on the Ethereum mainnet and those on the ZKSync Era Layer 2, enabling efficient interactions and data transfer.

Security and Decentralization: ZKSync Era inherits Ethereum's security guarantees, ensuring that all transactions are verified on-chain, and there is zero reliance on third parties.

Low Transaction Fees: ZKSync Era offers extremely low transaction fees, making it an attractive option for users seeking cost-effective transactions.

Developer Experience: ZKSync Era provides a similar developer experience to Ethereum, with support for Solidity and Vyper, custom compilers, and compatibility with existing frameworks and tools.

