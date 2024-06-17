AI Sensor Market to Reach USD 66.1 Billion by 2031, Driven by Booming Adoption in Autonomous Vehicles and Healthcare
AI Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The AI sensor market is experiencing phenomenal growth, driven by the surging demand for life-saving healthcare equipment, self-driving car capabilities, and the global push towards digitization. According to the SNS Insider report, the market size is expected to reach a staggering USD 66.1 Billion by 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 41.45% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Growing Demand for AI Sensors Across Industries
-Automotive, the emergence of autonomous vehicles is a major driver, as AI sensors are essential for enabling these vehicles to perceive their surroundings and navigate safely.
-Healthcare, AI sensors are revolutionizing the healthcare sector by enabling real-time patient monitoring, improved disease detection, and enhanced treatment options.
-Manufacturing, AI sensors optimize production processes by monitoring equipment performance, detecting faults, and facilitating predictive maintenance.
-Agriculture, AI sensors empower farmers to make data-driven decisions by monitoring soil conditions, crop health, and irrigation needs.
-In Retail sector the AI sensors personalize the shopping experience by tracking customer behaviour and optimizing store layouts.
The advancements in AI algorithms, machine learning, and sensor technologies are creating a wave of innovation and fostering the development of more efficient and intelligent AI sensors.
Download Free Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3123
KEY PLAYERS:
- BAE Systems
- ACI Worldwide
- Baidu Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sensirion AG
- Sensata Technologies Inc.
- Sony Corporation
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- SAS Institute
- Silicon Sensing Systems Limited
Recent Developments
-May 2023, SAS invests a significant $1 billion towards the development of AI-powered industry solutions.
-March 2023, Teledyne introduces its advanced Sapera™ Vision Software Edition, empowering development of sophisticated machine vision applications.
-September 2022, BAE Systems unveils plans to launch its groundbreaking multi-sensor satellite cluster for government and military applications.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Technology
-Machine Learning
-Natural Language Processing
-Computer Vision
-Context-aware Computing
The Machine learning dominates the market with a revenue share exceeding 29% in 2023. This dominance stems from its ability to analyse vast amounts of sensor data and identify patterns for intelligent decision-making. The context-aware computing segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth due to advancements in sensor technology and its ability to deliver personalized experiences.
By Sensor Type
-Optical
-Pressure
-Position
-Temperature
-Ultrasonic
-Navigation
-Motion
-Others
On the basis of Sensor Type, optical sensor dominates the market with largest revenue share in 2023, driven by the growing demand for visual data processing. The ultrasonic sensor segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of automation and robotics, where ultrasonic sensors play a vital role in obstacle detection and proximity sensing.
By Application
-Consumer Electronics
-Automotive
-Aerospace & Defense
-Manufacturing
-Robotics
-Smart Home Automation
-Healthcare
-Others
Make an Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3123
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region as the frontrunner, expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed factors such as, the region boasts a vast and growing population, creating a significant customer base for AI sensor manufacturers. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of technological innovation, heavily investing in AI sensor research and development. Several governments in the region are actively promoting AI adoption through funding, tax incentives, and regulatory frameworks. The region's efficient and cost-effective production processes make it a hub for sensor manufacturers. The presence of a wide range of industries across the region fuels the demand for AI sensors in various applications.
Key Takeaways
-The AI sensor market is experiencing significant growth due to rising demand across diverse industries.
-Advancements in AI, machine learning, and sensor technologies are creating more capable and efficient AI sensors.
-The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to its large consumer base, technological prowess, and government support for AI adoption.
-The report offers valuable information for strategic decision-making in the AI sensor market.
Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. AI Sensor Market Impact Analysis
Chapter 4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
Chapter 4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
Chapter 5. Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6. Porter’s 5 forces model
Chapter 7. PEST Analysis
Chapter 8. AI Sensor Global Market, by Sensor Type
Chapter 9. AI Sensor Global Market, by Type
Chapter 10. AI Sensor Global Market, by Technology
Chapter 11. AI Sensor Global Market, by Application
Chapter 12. Regional Outlook
Chapter 13. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 14. Key Companies Analysis
Chapter 15. Research Process
Continued…
Buy Single User License @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3123
Contact us:
Akash Anand
Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Read Related Reports:
AI-Powered Storage Market
Piezoelectric Devices Market
Smart Highways Market
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram