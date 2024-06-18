Bioprocess Technology Market to Surge to US$ 121.9 Billion by 2034 with a Robust 14.8% CAGR, Reports Fact.MR
Several supportive government initiatives and research collaborations benefitting key players in the global bioprocess technology market, says Fact.MR.
Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals in its updated research report that the global bioprocess technology market (バイオプロセス技術市場) is valued at US$ 30.7 billion in 2024 and has been forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2034.
Governments across the world are investing heavily in the expansion of their healthcare facilities. This is generating high-growth opportunities for bioprocess technology providers. Individuals who are keen on accessing treatment alternatives for chronic disorders are also set to open profitable opportunities for key market players. Considering these dynamics, industry giants are investing in research and development activities for the development of cell-level and DNA-level treatment options.
Stainless steel bioreactors are expected to exhibit high demand growth in North America over the coming years. Europe is witnessing surging demand for monoclonal antibodies, antibiotics, and biosimilars. Rising cases of chronic disorders such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases are driving the need for innovative bioprocess technologies in Asia Pacific’s pharma sector.
Biopharmaceutical outsourcing is emerging as an effective strategy to meet the unmet needs of patients. This is increasing the demand for bioprocess technologies with advanced efficiency and reliability.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Global sales of bioprocess technologies are poised to soar, reaching US$ 121.9 billion by 2034. In 2024, the United States leads the charge with a market value estimated at US$ 3.3 billion, highlighting its pivotal role in driving technological advancements in bioprocessing. Canada, meanwhile, is projected to command a substantial 33.6% share of the North American market by 2024, underlining its growing prominence in the biotechnology sector. South Korea emerges as a dynamic player, with demand for bioprocess technologies expected to surge at an impressive CAGR of 15.6% through 2034, driven by robust investments in healthcare and biopharmaceutical research. Biopharmaceuticals are anticipated to dominate the market landscape, capturing 32.9% of the global market share by 2034, fueled by increasing R&D activities and rising healthcare demands worldwide. Moreover, the market for bioprocess technologies in research labs is set to achieve a significant milestone, reaching a valuation of US$ 13 billion by 2024, underscoring the critical role of innovative bioprocessing solutions in advancing scientific research and development.
“Rising need for personalized medicines for the treatment of chronic disease is driving the use of bioprocess technologies for drug production,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Cell Culture Bioprocess Technologies Holds Promise to Develop Effective Solutions for Early Detection of Critical Diseases
Crohn’s disease is a life-threatening health condition. Lack of research on this disease is creating opportunities for leading companies in this market. Cell-level treatment has shown promising results if treated at the foundation level. Cell culture technology can detect early systems of chronic disorders and aid in reducing their severity.
Increasing prevalence of contagious diseases is also driving the use of cell culture bioprocess technologies in drug production. Vaccines for diseases such as rubella, smallpox, hepatitis, rotavirus, polio, and chickenpox are being manufactured using cell culture technology.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bioprocess technology market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (cell culture, cell expansion, flow cytometry, cell line development, virus infiltration), application (biopharmaceuticals, specialty products, industry chemicals, environment management aids), and end user (hospitals, research labs, medical institutions, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
