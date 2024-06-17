Chicory Market Size 2024: Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Emergen Research Logo

The global Chicory Market size is expected to reach USD 1391.4 Million in 2032 registering a CAGR of 6.5%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Chicory Market size was USD 739.6 million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Increasing need for chicory as a coffee alternative, rising demand for chicory in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, and technological advancements in the extraction and processing of high-purity chicory extracts are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The chicory market encompasses the production, processing, and distribution of chicory roots and their derivatives. Chicory (Cichorium intybus) is a versatile plant known for its roots, which are used as a coffee substitute or additive, and as a source of inulin, a dietary fiber with numerous health benefits. Additionally, chicory leaves are consumed as a vegetable in salads. The market for chicory has seen steady growth due to its expanding applications in food and beverages, dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals. Key players in this market include Beneo GmbH, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, and Sensus BV, which are leading the way in chicory cultivation and processing.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Chicory market. Also, to arrive at an accurate and unbiased market forecast, data collected from secondary research sources have been analyzed and validated through primaries.

Key Chicory Market participants include

COSUCRA, Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd., BENEO, Sensus, Leroux, Cargill, Incorporated, REILY FOODS COMPANY, Pioneer Chicory, PMV Nutrient Pvt. Ltd, FARMVILLA FOOD INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD, Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd, Starwest Botanicals, STOKROS company Ltd, Natures Gold, Organic Herb Trading, Narasu's Coffee Company, NP Nutra, Jamnagar Chicory Industries, Shaanxi Sciphar Natural Products Co., Ltd., and H&C GROUP OF COMPANIES

Market Drivers

Several factors are driving the growth of the chicory market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for natural and plant-based ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Consumers are increasingly seeking out products that are derived from natural sources and free from synthetic additives. Chicory, with its natural origin and multiple health benefits, is gaining popularity as an ingredient in various food products. Its use as a caffeine-free coffee substitute and as an additive to enhance the flavor and nutritional profile of beverages is particularly noteworthy. The rising consumer preference for natural and health-promoting ingredients is a significant factor driving the demand for chicory.

The growing awareness of the health benefits associated with chicory root is another important driver. Chicory root is rich in inulin, a prebiotic fiber that promotes gut health and aids in digestion. Inulin is also known for its ability to improve calcium absorption, regulate blood sugar levels, and support weight management. The increasing focus on digestive health and the rising incidence of lifestyle-related health conditions are boosting the demand for chicory root and inulin as functional ingredients in dietary supplements and fortified foods. The emphasis on health and wellness is driving the adoption of chicory-based products among health-conscious consumers.

Chicory Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global chicory market on the basis of type, plant-part, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Chicory Instant Powder

Roasted Chicory

Chicory Inulin

Chicory Flour

Others

Plant-part Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Root

Leaf

Other Parts

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Food & Beverages (F&B)

Dietary Supplements

Healthcare & Medicine

Cosmetics & Personal care

Animal Feed

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

