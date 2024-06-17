Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size 2024: Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Emergen Research Logo

The global Small UAV Market size is expected to reach USD 122.82 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 24.6%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market size was USD 13.70 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. Rising product demand for Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) from the defense sector and increasing need for aerial surveying and mapping are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The small unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the diverse applications and technological advancements in this sector. Small UAVs, commonly known as drones, are aircraft systems without a human pilot on board and are typically categorized by their compact size, lightweight design, and advanced capabilities. These drones are used across various industries, including agriculture, military, commercial, and recreational sectors, for tasks ranging from aerial photography and surveillance to delivery services and scientific research. Key players in the small UAV market include DJI, Parrot SA, AeroVironment Inc., and 3D Robotics, which are at the forefront of innovation and market leadership.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market. Also, to arrive at an accurate and unbiased market forecast, data collected from secondary research sources have been analyzed and validated through primaries.

Get free copy of the Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market report 2024: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2725

Key Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market participants include Northrop Grumman, Bayer Tech, DJI, Parrot Drone SAS, Israel Aerospace Industry Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., AIRBUS, Textron Inc., Autel Robotics, Yuneec, and PowerVision Inc

Key inclusions of the Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market report:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Ask Discount @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2725

Market Drivers

Several key factors are driving the rapid expansion of the small UAV market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for drones in commercial applications. Businesses across industries such as agriculture, real estate, construction, and logistics are leveraging small UAVs for their ability to perform tasks that are often too dangerous, time-consuming, or expensive for humans. In agriculture, drones are used for crop monitoring, soil analysis, and precision farming, which enhance productivity and reduce costs. In logistics, companies are exploring the use of drones for last-mile delivery services, offering faster and more efficient delivery solutions. The versatility of small UAVs and their potential to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs are significant factors driving their adoption in commercial applications.

The growing use of small UAVs in military and defense applications is another major driver. Armed forces around the world are increasingly deploying small drones for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) missions, and tactical operations. These drones provide valuable real-time data, situational awareness, and enhanced operational capabilities, particularly in challenging and hostile environments. The ability of small UAVs to operate discreetly and effectively makes them ideal for a wide range of military applications, from battlefield reconnaissance to border patrol. The rising defense budgets and the need for advanced and flexible ISR solutions are fueling the demand for small UAVs in the military sector.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market

The Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market .

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global small UAV market on the basis of type, platform, maximum take-off weight, size, application, mode of operation, power source, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Fixed Wing

Conventional Take-Off and Landing (CTOL)

Vertical Take-Off and landing (VTOL)

Rotary Wing

Single

Multi

Bicopters

Tricopters

Quadcopters

Hexacopters

Octocopters

Hybrid Wing

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Civil & Commercial

Defense & Government

Maximum Take-Off Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Less than 5kg

5 to 25kg

Above 25 to 150kg

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Micro Size

Mini Size

Nano Size

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Military

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

Intelligent, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR)

Delivery

Commercial

Patient Transport

Inspection & Monitoring.

Remote Sensing

Surveying & Mapping

Product Delivery

Aerial Imaging

Industrial Warehousing

Others

Government & Law

Border Management

Traffic Monitoring

Firefighting & Disaster Management

Search & Rescue

Police Operations & Investigation

Maritime Security

Consumer

Access Sample Copy

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a Market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors