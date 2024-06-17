Airsoft Guns Market Size 2024: Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Airsoft Guns Market

Rising demand for airsoft guns as it is use for military sector is one of the major factors driving global airsoft guns market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Airsoft Guns Market size was USD 2.01 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing technological advancements in airsoft gun is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. The advent of gas-powered guns gave gamers a more realistic shooting experience, replete with blowback mechanisms that emulated genuine firearm recoil. Airsoft gun performance has been improved by innovations such as programmable electronic triggers, Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), and high-torque motors which as a result is driving market revenue growth. In addition, use of smart technology, such as sensors that provide real-time feedback on shooting accuracy and gun health, improve user experience hence contributing to market revenue growth.

The airsoft guns market is a vibrant and growing sector within the broader recreational and sporting goods industry. Airsoft guns are replica firearms designed to shoot non-metallic pellets, typically made of plastic. These guns are widely used in military simulation games, recreational shooting, and training exercises. The market for airsoft guns encompasses a variety of products, including pistols, rifles, shotguns, and sniper rifles, catering to enthusiasts and professionals alike. The popularity of airsoft as a hobby and sport is driving the demand for these guns, supported by a dedicated community of players and a network of retailers and manufacturers. Key players in the market include companies like Tokyo Marui, Classic Army, and G&G Armament, which are known for their high-quality products and innovative designs.

Key Airsoft Guns Market participants include CROSMAN CORPORATION, Umarex USA, Inc., KRISS USA, VEGA FORCE COMPANY, Valken Inc., CYBERGUN GROUP, G&G ARMAMENT TAIWAN LTD, ICS AIRSOFT, INC., A&K Airsoft, Cyma International Limited, TOKYO MARUI Co., Ltd, Lancer Tactical Inc., Classic Army, APS Limited, BALLISTIC BREAKTHRU GUNNERY CORPORATION.

Market Drivers

Several factors are propelling the growth of the airsoft guns market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing popularity of airsoft as a recreational activity and competitive sport. Airsoft games provide participants with an immersive and adrenaline-pumping experience, simulating military and tactical scenarios. This appeal has led to the growth of airsoft communities and clubs worldwide, fostering a dedicated base of enthusiasts. The rise of organized airsoft events, tournaments, and leagues is further driving interest and participation in the sport, fueling demand for airsoft guns and related equipment.

The growing use of airsoft guns for military and law enforcement training is another significant driver. Airsoft guns offer a realistic and cost-effective alternative for training purposes, allowing personnel to practice scenarios and tactics without the risks associated with live ammunition. The ability to replicate the look and feel of real firearms makes airsoft guns valuable tools for tactical training, situational exercises, and force-on-force simulations. The adoption of airsoft guns for training by military and law enforcement agencies is expanding the market beyond recreational use.

Airsoft Guns Market Segment Analysis

Emergen Research has segmented global airsoft guns market on the basis of type, mechanism, price range, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Pistols

Rifles

Shotguns

Sniper Rifles

Machine Guns

Others

Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Spring Powered

Electric Powered

Gas Powered

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Low (Below USD 100)

Medium (USD 100 TO USD 500)

High (Above USD 500)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

B2B Distribution

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Online Sales Channel

B2G Distribution

Manufacturers

Government Procurement

Law Enforcement and Military Suppliers

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

