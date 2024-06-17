NVIDIA Announces Omniverse Microservices to Supercharge Physical AI

NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX Generates Synthetic Data to Speed AI Development of Autonomous Vehicles, Robotic Arms, Mobile Robots, Humanoids and Smart Spaces

SEATTLE, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVPR—NVIDIA today announced NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX ™, a set of microservices that enable physically accurate sensor simulation to accelerate the development of fully autonomous machines of every kind.



Sensors, which comprise a growing, multibillion-dollar industry, provide autonomous vehicles, humanoids, industrial manipulators, mobile robots and smart spaces with the data needed to comprehend the physical world and make informed decisions. With NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX, developers can test sensor perception and associated AI software at scale in physically accurate, realistic virtual environments before real-world deployment — enhancing safety while saving time and costs.

“Developing safe and reliable autonomous machines powered by generative physical AI requires training and testing in physically based virtual worlds,” said Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse and simulation technology at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX microservices will enable developers to easily build large-scale digital twins of factories, cities and even Earth — helping accelerate the next wave of AI.”

Supercharging Simulation at Scale

Built on the OpenUSD framework and powered by NVIDIA RTX ™ ray-tracing and neural-rendering technologies, Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX accelerates the creation of simulated environments by combining real-world data from videos, cameras, radar and lidar with synthetic data.

Even for scenarios with limited real-world data, the microservices can be used to simulate a broad range of activities, such as whether a robotic arm is operating correctly, an airport luggage carousel is functional, a tree branch is blocking a roadway, a factory conveyor belt is in motion, or a robot or person is nearby.

Research Wins Drive Real-World Deployment

The Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX announcement comes at the same time as NVIDIA’s first-place win at the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition conference’s Autonomous Grand Challenge for End-to-End Driving at Scale .

NVIDIA researchers’ winning workflow can be replicated in high-fidelity simulated environments with Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX — giving autonomous vehicle (AV) simulation developers the ability to test self-driving scenarios in physically accurate environments before deploying AVs in the real world.

Ecosystem Access and Availability

CARLA, Foretellix and MathWorks are among the first software developers to which NVIDIA is providing Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX access for AV development.

Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX will also enable sensor manufacturers to validate and integrate digital twins of their sensors in virtual environments, reducing the time needed for physical prototyping.

Sign up for early access to Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX, which will be available later this year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Janette Ciborowski

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-734-330-8817

jciborowski@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to :the benefits, impact, and performance of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies, including NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX and NVIDIA RTX ray tracing and neural rendering technologies; third parties using or adopting our products or technologies; NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX microservices enabling developers to easily develop large-scale digital twins for factories, cities and even the Earth — helping accelerate the next wave of AI are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Many of the products and features described herein remain in various stages and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements above are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and the development, release, and timing of any features or functionalities described for our products is subject to change and remains at the sole discretion of NVIDIA. NVIDIA will have no liability for failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any of the products, features or functions set forth herein.

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX and NVIDIA RTX are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05190f92-bab3-4d87-9182-9d6a3aa68e13