Chartis Research Releases Comprehensive STORM 2024 Ranking Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartis Research, the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology, proudly announces the release of the STORM 2024 Ranking Report. This extensive report provides detailed rankings and awards across four pivotal areas of risk technology: QuantTech50, RetailFinanceAnalytics50, InsuranceAnalytics50, and the newly introduced BuySideRisk50.
The STORM 2024 Ranking Report is an essential resource for professionals in the financial services and risk management sectors. It offers comprehensive insights into the top-performing vendors, highlighting the latest advancements and innovations in risk technology. With an increased number of vendors featured and the addition of a new ranking category, this report is more valuable than ever.
Professionals in risk management, financial analysis, technology development, compliance, and industry consultancy will find this report particularly useful. It enables risk managers to stay updated on the latest tools and technologies in risk management, while financial analysts can benchmark vendor performance to make data-driven decisions. Technology vendors will gain insights into the competitive landscape, identifying areas for improvement, and compliance officers can ensure adherence to regulatory requirements with the best available technology. Industry consultants can leverage the report to provide clients with informed and up-to-date recommendations.
The STORM 2024 Ranking Report covers four critical areas of risk technology, providing a broad perspective on the industry landscape. The QuantTech50 category focuses on quantitative and analytical tools shaping modern finance. The RetailFinanceAnalytics50 category highlights analytical tools enhancing decision-making in retail finance. The InsuranceAnalytics50 category covers tools and frameworks driving the insurance industry's risk management. Lastly, the BuySideRisk50 category addresses the diverse risk models and frameworks in the buy-side financial industry.
The STORM 2024 Ranking Report is now available for download. For more information and to access the full report, visit Chartis Research.
About Chartis Research:
Chartis Research is part of Infopro Digital, specializing in risk management, compliance, and governance. Our mission is to support enterprises with in-depth analysis and actionable advice on all aspects of risk technology.
Mark Tredway
