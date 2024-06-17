Aircraft Engines Market to Generate $158.46 billion by 2031 at 7.4% CAGR: AMR

Aircraft Engines Market

By engine type, the turbojet engine segment leads the market during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 holds a great potential over the coming years backed by rise in inflight passengers across the globe, aircraft modernization contracts on commercial as well as military verticals, development of infrastructure related to aviation industry, and R&D practiced by global players to improve fuel efficiency of aircraft engines share and reduce overall carbon footprint. The post pandemic situation where individuals across the globe are more inclined toward traveling and returning to their normal routine, aviation industry is experiencing a business surge. The total number of passenger across the globe surged by 65% between January to April 2022, as compared to 2021, followed by increase in airline seat capacity by 32%.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2461

Factors such as increase in passenger traffic across the globe, rise in infrastructure investment, efforts by regional government to develop indigenous manufacturing capacities, and extensive R&D efforts taken by global players to improve operational efficiency of an aircraft engine and reduce overall carbon footprint. The manufacturing and supply chain industry is expected to is expected to play a major role in defining the market consolidation of aircraft engine. With respect to current Russia and Ukraine war, major aircraft engine manufacturers such as Boeing, General Electric, Rolls Royce, and CFM international have withdrawn from the Russian market. These players are actively looking for new raw material suppliers from Africa, Asia-Pacific, or North America regions in effort to reduce their depends from Europe.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐒𝐔𝐁𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐈 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐕𝐘 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐋𝐓𝐃, 𝐋𝐲𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐬-𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐈𝐇𝐈 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐂𝐅𝐌 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧, 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 & 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐓𝐔 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐆

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-engines-market/purchase-options

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global aircraft engines market size based on engine type, component, end use, platform, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on platform, the fixed wing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global aircraft engines market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes rotary wing segment.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total Aircraft Engines Market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2461

Integration of new design and manufacturing technologies such as additive manufacturing and laser sintering is anticipated to play a defining role within the forecast timeframe. Adoption of these technologies is expected to is anticipated to significantly reduce the research, development, & testing cost, along with allowing engineers to explore more aggressive and complex designs, which were impossible to manufacture using conventional processes. While research, development, and design seems to be the initial phase of shift in dynamics of aircraft engine market size, major industry players have aligned themselves to gain legal approval to integrate additive manufacturing processes. For instance, in March 2022, GE Aviation announced to have been approved to use additive manufacturing technology to develop commercial jet engine components at its Loyang facility in Singapore. The approval is expected to is expected to allow company to explore more application in similar directions while limiting their operational cost.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

-> By engine type, the turbojet engine segment leads the market during the forecast period.

->By component, the compressor segment leads the market during the forecast period.

->By platform, the fixed wing segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031).

->By end use, the commercial aviation segment leads the market during the forecast period.

->Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Electric Aircraft Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-aircraft-market-size-to-reach-23-5-billion-globally-by-2031-at-10-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301794157.html

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-fuel-systems-market-to-reach-15-7-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301867967.html

Aircraft Electrification Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/05/2662272/0/en/Aircraft-Electrification-Market-Predicted-to-Reach-21-8-Billion-Globally-by-2032-at-13-5-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html

Aircraft Manufacturing Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/04/14/2647226/0/en/Aircraft-Manufacturing-Market-to-Garner-476-4-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html