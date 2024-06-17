Technological Breakthroughs Driving the USB Wall Charger Industry 2024-2033

USB Wall Charger Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USB wall charger market has shown robust growth in recent years, with expectations to continue on a steady upward trajectory. Starting from $1.52 billion in 2023, the market is forecasted to grow to $1.61 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during this period. It will grow to $1.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. This growth can be attributed to the introduction of USB standards, the proliferation of portable electronic devices, the smartphone revolution, the shift to lithium-ion batteries, and the increasing popularity of USB-C connectors.

Rising Demand for Electronic Devices Drives Market Growth

The increasing global demand for electronic devices plays a pivotal role in propelling the USB wall charger market forward. These chargers provide essential power to devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other USB-powered gadgets, thereby catering to the burgeoning need for reliable charging solutions worldwide. According to a report by the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, global electronic device production saw significant increases, underscoring the growing reliance on such technologies.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the USB wall charger market, including AT&T Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Anker Innovations Co. Ltd., are focusing on advancing fast-charge technologies to meet consumer demands effectively. For instance, Belkin International Inc. launched the BoostCharge Pro 140W 4-Port GaN wall charger, leveraging gallium nitride semiconductors for efficient and rapid device charging.

Market Segments

Type:

• 1 Port

• 2 Ports

• 3 Ports

• 4 Ports

• Other Types

Technology:

• Standard

• Quick Charge

• Power Delivery

• Other Technologies

Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Application:

• Individual

• Commercial

• Other Applications

Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the USB wall charger market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading in growth. The region benefits from the rapid adoption of electronic devices and increasing technological advancements.

USB Wall Charger Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The USB Wall Charger Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on USB wall charger market size, USB wall charger market drivers and trends, USB wall charger market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The USB wall charger market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

