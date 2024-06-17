Global Vitamin A Market Shows Robust Growth Fueled by Health and Wellness Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Discover the latest trends and growth drivers in the global vitamin A market, fueled by increasing consumer demand for skincare products and fortified foods

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vitamin A market size was USD 540.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The global market for vitamin A is experiencing significant growth, driven by a convergence of factors including increasing consumer spending on skincare products, rising awareness of health benefits, and growing demand for fortified foods and supplements.

Key Drivers of Market Growth: The vitamin A market is expanding rapidly, propelled by heightened consumer expenditure on premium skincare and haircare products. Vitamin A, known for its beneficial effects on skin and hair, is increasingly incorporated into cosmetics due to its antioxidant properties and role in promoting skin health.

Moreover, there is a rising preference for natural products, with companies like DSM and Givaudan introducing bio-based and natural alternatives to meet consumer demand for sustainability and quality in personal care and cosmetic sectors.

Nutritional deficiencies, exacerbated by unhealthy eating habits, are also contributing to market growth. The World Health Organization reports a substantial global population suffering from vision impairments and other health issues linked to inadequate vitamin A intake, bolstering the market for fortified foods and supplements.

Challenges and Restraints: Despite its growth trajectory, the market faces challenges such as stringent government regulations and concerns over vitamin A toxicity. Overconsumption of vitamin A can lead to adverse effects, highlighting the need for careful regulation and consumer education.

Market Segment Insights: The market is segmented based on source (natural vs. synthetic), application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, animal feed), and end-use (adults, children, pregnant women). Natural sources dominate the market due to increasing consumer preference for plant-based products, while synthetic sources continue to see moderate growth.

The food & beverages segment holds a significant share, driven by the fortification of processed foods with essential nutrients like vitamin A to compensate for nutrient loss during processing. Similarly, the animal feed segment is expanding steadily, supported by the role of vitamin A in enhancing animal health and productivity.

Regional Outlook: Geographically, North America and Europe lead the vitamin A market, owing to high consumer awareness and a robust healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth, attributed to increasing disposable income and rising health consciousness among consumers.

Future Prospects: Looking ahead, the vitamin A market is poised for continued growth, driven by ongoing innovations in product development and increasing awareness about the health benefits of vitamin A across various demographics.

Vitamin A Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global vitamin A market is fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing a more effective vitamin A product in the market.

Thorne

Pharmavite LLC.

Care/of

Life Extension

Vitacost

Nordic Naturals

HUM Nutrition Inc.

NOW Foods

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Fenchem

Royal DSM

Deep Visions Multimedia GmbH

Adisseo

Foodchem International Corporation

Divi's Laboratories Limited.

Parkacre

Kirkman

Farbest Brands

CELLMARK AB

CAPTEK Softgel International Inc

Browse The Full Vitamin A Market Report Description, Along With The Tocs And List Of Facts And Figures @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vitamin-a-market

Vitamin A Latest Industry News

In July 2022, BASF announced to increase its global formulation capacity at its Verbund location in Ludwigshafen. The cutting-edge facility, which is fully integrated into the site's vitamin manufacturing, will support, and extend the production of high-quality vitamin A powder product for the animal nutrition industry.

In May 2022, DSM and Firmenich joined forces through a business combination agreement, forming ’DSM-Firmenich.’ This partnership aims to become a top creation and innovation partner in nutrition, beauty, and well-being. It unites Firmenich's Perfumery and Taste businesses with DSM's Health and Nutrition portfolio, creating a new company with four distinct, complementary businesses, all backed by exceptional scientific expertise.

Vitamin A Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global vitamin A market on the basis of source, demographics, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Natural

Synthetic

Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

F&B

Dairy

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Baby Food

Other Application

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

