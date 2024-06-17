Jon Wilk Named Visionary CEO at Banking Tech Awards

CompoSecure CEO received the Visionary CEO Tech Leadership Award for advancing fintech innovation

SOMERSET, N.J., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced CEO Jon Wilk won the Tech Leadership Award for Visionary CEO from the Banking Tech Awards USA. Winners were announced at a gala ceremony on May 30th in New York City.



“Innovation is the cornerstone of our business strategy. We are proud to have created the metal payment card market which helps our customers drive consumer acquisition, retention, and satisfaction. We also believe a card can do more and we have added additional capabilities to payment cards, such as security and digital asset management,” stated Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure. “I am excited to receive this award and thank our exceptional team, partners and customers, whose relentless pursuit of excellence propels the advancement of payment technology.”

The Banking Tech Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide and the people who make it happen. The Tech Leadership Award is awarded to an individual who plays an instrumental role in devising and/or delivering the technology strategy to support the key business objectives of an organization and going above and beyond their role.

Wilk is a 20-plus-year veteran of the banking and payments industries whose leadership transformed CompoSecure into a fintech disruptor by accelerating and expanding the adoption of its premium metal payment cards. Today, CompoSecure continues accelerating innovation and delivering enhanced security for digital assets with its cutting-edge Arculus technology.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

