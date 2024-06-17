Smart Airport Market Poised for Growth with Real-Time Information and AI Integration

Emergen Research Logo

Transforming global airports with real-time information, AI, and big data analysis. Discover how smart airports enhance passenger experiences

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart airport market size was USD 7.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The global smart airport market is set to experience significant growth driven by the increasing need for real-time information and a focus on enhancing passenger experiences through customer-centric approaches. The adoption of big data analysis techniques and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a crucial role in this development, according to recent market insights.

Real-Time Information Enhancing Passenger Experience

Passengers are increasingly relying on real-time information to streamline their travel experience. Smart airports are expected to provide access to real-time updates throughout the customer journey, facilitating quick and efficient information exchange across the airport’s systems. This enhances the effectiveness of airport operations and improves overall passenger satisfaction.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2724

Rising Technology Adoption

The use of mobile devices for booking, boarding, and baggage collection has increased significantly. According to SITA’s Air Transportation IT Insights 2022, there has been a notable rise in technology adoption, with automated gates for identity control, boarding, and bag collection seeing a 3% to 5% increase since 2020. Wearable technologies and real-time tracking of passenger flow further enhance the efficiency of airport operations.

Big Data Analysis and AI Integration

Airports are leveraging big data analysis to enhance planning, resource allocation, and passenger behavior analysis. By processing vast amounts of data, airports can optimize staffing during peak times and improve overall operational efficiency. AI is also being used to anticipate aircraft delays, streamline security processes, and provide chatbot-based customer support, significantly improving passenger convenience.

For example, Riyadh Airports collaborated with AI startup AIRIS and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in December 2022 to optimize baggage handling systems. This AI-based solution aims to reduce maintenance time by up to 60% and minimize unexpected failures by up to 50%, enhancing operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction.

Market Restraints

Despite the promising growth, high installation costs, the absence of industry standards, and the need for specialized personnel to manage these advanced systems pose challenges to market expansion. The cost of developing and maintaining digital systems can be prohibitively high, leading airports to outsource services to specialized companies.

For More Details On this Report Click Here @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-airport-market

Sustainability Trends

There is a growing trend towards adopting green technologies and sustainable practices in airports. This includes implementing waste management strategies, renewable energy sources, energy-efficient technologies, and eco-friendly building practices. These initiatives aim to reduce the environmental impact of airports while ensuring sustainable growth.

Market Segment Insights

Large Airports Leading the Way

Large airports dominate the smart airport market due to their ability to invest in advanced technologies and infrastructure. They manage a higher volume of passengers and planes, necessitating efficient and automated processes. For instance, Frankfurt Airport is enhancing its digitization through a partnership with CGI, aiming to improve passenger experiences and operational efficiency.

Non-Aeronautical Services Driving Revenue

Non-aeronautical services such as restaurants, retail stores, and smart parking are becoming significant revenue drivers. Airports are investing in these areas to diversify income sources and enhance passenger satisfaction. Personalized services and customized shopping experiences are increasingly offered to meet passenger demands.

Advancements in Aeronautical Operations

Innovative technologies like self-service luggage drop-off and automated security screening are improving aeronautical operations. Raytheon Technologies’ AirPlan, for example, allows airports to manage resources such as gates and check-in counters from a single application, streamlining operations and enhancing passenger satisfaction.

To Customized Report Market: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2724

Technological Innovations in Ground Handling

The integration of digital technologies in passenger, cargo, and baggage ground handling is rapidly advancing. Airports are deploying automated systems to manage passenger flow and baggage handling more efficiently. Veovo’s collaboration with Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 to implement AI-powered passenger flow technologies is a notable example.

Enhanced Security Systems

Modern security technologies, including biometric authentication and facial recognition, are gaining popularity due to increased security threats and cyber-attacks. These solutions provide quicker and safer travel experiences, enhancing passenger confidence and airport security.

The smart airport market is on the brink of significant growth, driven by technological advancements and a focus on improving passenger experiences. While challenges remain, the adoption of real-time information, big data analysis, and AI promises to revolutionize airport operations and passenger satisfaction in the coming years.

Smart Airport Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global smart airport market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective smart airport.

Honeywell International Inc.

Cisco System Inc.

Amadeus IT Group SA

Siemens AG

T-Systems International GmbH

Thales Group

SITA

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

NATS Limited

Sabre Corp.

IBM Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Ascent Technology, Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Click Here To Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2724

Smart Airport Latest Industry Updates

In May 2023, Honeywell International Inc. introduced a suite of airside solutions These solutions assist pilots' gates operations and airside operations teams to have a better understanding of the situation, which speeds up aircraft turnaround times and enhances airport efficiency and safety.

In June 2022, Wipro introduced ICAD - India's First Digital Airport and is now being built at Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar. Passengers can use contactless and paperless services at all checkpoints at this aviation hub. In addition, it eliminates the need to print tickets and boarding cards and spend time looking for them at various checkpoints.

In June 2022, Fiumicino Airport in Italy announced the creation of a new baggage handling system, which would comprise baggage sorting system and Hold Baggage System (HBS) for X-ray control of 100% of the bags on departure.

Smart Airport Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart airport market on the basis of type, airport size, platform, operation, system, application, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Airport 1.0

Airport 2.0

Airport 3.0

Airport 4.0

Airport Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Small

Medium

Large

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hardware

Software

Data Management

Others

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Aeronautical

Non-Aeronautical

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Wearables

Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) and Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN)

Tags and Sensors

Platforms

Near-Field Communication (NFC), Radiofrequency Identification (RFID), and Bluetooth

Wireless

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Terminal Side

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Lighting Control

Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM)

Fire and Life Safety Solutions

Energy Management

Life Cycle Services

Building Management and Automation Systems

Air Side

Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)

Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)

Surface Movement Guidance

Runway Improvement and Apron Management

Digital and Radar Video Surveillance

Landside

Parking

Access Roads

Perimeter Security

Car Rental

Mass Transit

Airport City

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Security Systems

Biometrics

Alerts & Cyber Security

E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar

E-Tag System

Communication Systems

Wireless Airports

Smart Phones

Near Field Communication

Social Media

Air and Ground Traffic Control

Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)

Automated Passport Controls

Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Ground Handling

Internet of Things (loT) Enabled Beacons

Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement

Common-Use Self-Service (CUSS) Kiosks

RFID Baggage Reconciliation System

E-Gates

Endpoint Devices

Sensors

Tags

Internet Protocol (IP) Phone

Video Conferencing (Audio/Video)

Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, and Airport Management Software)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Implementation

Upgrade and Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

View Additional Related Reports:

Condom Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/condom-market

Artificial Grass Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-grass-market

Digital X ray Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-x-ray-market

Artificial Neural Network Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-neural-network-market

Dialysis Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dialysis-market

Smart Materials Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-materials-market

GPS Tracking Device Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gps-tracking-device-market

Traffic Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/traffic-management-market

SCARA Robot Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/scara-robot-market

Hair Oils Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hair-oils-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.