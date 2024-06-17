Global Hi-Fi System Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Hi-Fi System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $20.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hi-fi system market is projected to grow from $15.2 billion in 2023 to $16.27 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1%. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $20.68 billion by 2028, driven by the rising demand for wireless and smart audio solutions.

Rising Number of Smart Homes Drives Market Growth

The rising number of smart homes is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the hi-fi system market. Smart homes, equipped with advanced automation systems and connected devices, enhance the efficiency, security, and comfort of various household tasks. Hi-Fi systems play a crucial role in enhancing the audio experience within these smart homes. According to Today's Homeowner Media, the worldwide count of smart homes is expected to increase from 300 million in 2023 to 478.2 million by 2025, driving the demand for hi-fi systems.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the hi-fi system market include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and James B. Lansing Sound Inc. These companies focus on product innovations to sustain their market positions. For instance, in January 2023, Yamaha launched the 2000 Series Hi-Fi System, an innovative new Hi-Fi receiver and speaker combo that combines analog heritage with digital versatility.

Segments:

By System: Product, Device

By Connectivity And Technology: Wired, Wireless

By Distribution Channel: Online Sales, Retail Sales

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hi-fi system market in 2023. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

