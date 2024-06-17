Navigating the Future: Trends in Laboratory Automation Systems 2024-2033

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The laboratory automation systems market has witnessed substantial growth, with revenues reaching $5.28 billion in 2023 to $5.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% and projected to grow to $6.86 billion by 2028, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements, increasing aging population, prevalence of chronic diseases, and the impact of COVID-19.

Rising Adoption Driven by Technological Advancements

The demand for laboratory automation systems is bolstered by technological advancements aimed at enhancing efficiency and accuracy in clinical laboratories. Automated systems minimize human intervention and standardize testing procedures, contributing to improved operational efficiency across healthcare facilities.

Explore the global laboratory automation systems market with a detailed sample report:

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies like Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are focusing on innovation to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, Opentrons introduced the Flex robot, designed to offer advanced automation solutions tailored for life scientists, showcasing ongoing technological innovation in the market.

Segments:

• Type: Modular Automation, Total Lab Automation

• Equipment And Software: Automated Liquid Handling, Microplate Readers, Standalone Robots, Automated Storage, Retrieval

• Application: Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, Proteomics Solutions, Others

• End User: Biotechnology

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the laboratory automation systems market in 2023, driven by extensive adoption of advanced healthcare technologies. Western Europe followed closely, reflecting significant market presence and adoption rates in clinical settings.

Access the complete report for in-depth analysis:

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on laboratory automation systems market size, laboratory automation systems market drivers and trends, laboratory automation systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The laboratory automation systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

