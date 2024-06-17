Environmental Sensor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Environmental Sensor Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The environmental sensor market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The environmental sensor market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.77 billion in 2023 to $1.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrialization, increasing environmental awareness, stringent environmental regulations, government initiatives for pollution control, and rising concerns about climate change. The market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years, projected to reach $2.86 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.9%. This growth is driven by the adoption of wireless sensor networks, expansion of smart city initiatives, emphasis on sustainable development, rising demand for real-time environmental monitoring, and investments in environmental sensor research and development.

Increasing Demand for the Automotive Industry Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the environmental sensor market going forward. The automotive industry involves the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of motor vehicles. Environmental sensors in the automotive industry contribute to safety, efficiency, and comfort by providing valuable data for various systems and features within vehicles. For instance, in August 2023, according to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, total vehicle production in the United States increased to 11.77 million units in July 2023, up from 10.91 million units in June 2023. Therefore, the increasing demand in the automotive industry is driving the growth of the environmental sensor market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the environmental sensor market include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Emerson Electric Co., TE Connectivity, Microelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Amphenol Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Omron Corporation, Ams OSRAM AG, Horiba Group, Sick AG, Sensirion AG, RioT Technology Corp., Figaro Engineering Inc., Omega Engineering Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Eurotech SpA, Raritan, Eko Instruments BV, Avtech Software Inc., Breeze Technologies, Elichens, NuWave Sensor, Nesa Srl, Apogee Instruments Inc., Aeroqual Ltd.

Product Innovation

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the environmental sensor market. Major companies are involved in developing new and improved products and adding new features to sustain their market position. For instance, in April 2023, Zebra Technologies Corporation launched the ZS300 sensor, the ZB200 bridge, and the Android Sensor Discovery app, a new line of environmental sensors to increase visibility in the food, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors. The ZB200 bridge seamlessly transfers data from several Zebra electronic sensors to the cloud for immediate visibility.

Segments:

The environmental sensor market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Temperature, Humidity, Air Quality, Water Quality, Integrated, Gas, Chemicals, Smoke, Ultraviolet (UV), Soil Moisture

2) By Application: Smart Home Automation, Factory Automation, Smart Cities, Automotive Powertrain System, Energy Harvesting, Other Applications

3) By End User: Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Government And Public Utilities, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the environmental sensor market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Environmental Sensor Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Environmental Sensor Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on environmental sensor market size, environmental sensor market drivers and trends, environmental sensor market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The environmental sensor market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Medical Component Manufacturing Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027