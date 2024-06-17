Key Players and Competitive Landscape in Proteomics 2024-2033

Proteomics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The proteomics market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by advancements in technology and increased healthcare expenditure. Valued at $30.84 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $35.21 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. It will grow to $58.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This growth is attributed to factors such as government funding for research, expansion of healthcare facilities, and economic growth in emerging markets.

Government Funding Boosts Research and Market Expansion

Rising government funds for proteomics research have significantly contributed to market growth. These funds support initiatives in drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and treatment. For example, Proteomics International Laboratories Limited received $400,000 in 2022 to enhance manufacturing capabilities, particularly for the PromarkerD test. Such investments underscore the role of government support in advancing proteomics technologies and applications.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies driving innovation in the proteomics market include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Merck KGaA. These companies focus on developing precise quantitative analysis kits and enhancing biopharmaceutical analysis tools. For instance, SCIEX introduced the Fast Glycan Labeling and Analysis kit in January 2023, designed to improve glycan analysis for protein therapeutics.

Emerging Trends in Proteomics

In the forecast period, the proteomics market is expected to witness trends such as nanotechnology applications for identifying low-abundant samples, advancements in AI-driven technologies, and the introduction of new products. These trends aim to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of proteomics research, catering to the growing demand for personalized medicine and biotechnological innovations.

Proteomics Market Segments

The proteomics market is segmented

1) By Component: Reagents, Instruments, Software

2) By Instrument: Protein Microarrays, Spectroscopy, X-ray Crystallography, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Surface Plasmon Resonance, Protein Fractionation

3) By Type: Core Instrument Services, Proteomic Analytical Services

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Western Europe Follows

North America dominated the proteomics market in 2023, driven by robust investments in healthcare and biotechnology. Western Europe also holds a significant market share, supported by advancements in proteomics research and healthcare infrastructure.

Proteomics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Proteomics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on proteomics market size, proteomics market drivers and trends, proteomics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The proteomics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

