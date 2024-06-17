Global Dough Conditioners Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Dough Conditioners Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Dough Conditioners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The dough conditioners market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dough conditioner market, which includes baking ingredients that improve dough quality, flavor, and shelf life, has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $4.29 billion in 2023 to $4.51 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This growth can be attributed to increased consumption of fast food and bakery products, health and wellness trends, demand for organic and natural products, and urbanization.

The market is expected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.57 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth will be driven by increasing demand for clean label products, gluten-free and specialty products, convenience foods, organic and natural products, and rising disposable income. Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of innovative technologies, focus on research and development, tailoring dough conditioners for specific baking applications, incorporation of functional ingredients, and development of eco-friendly and sustainable dough conditioning agents.

Rising Demand for Clean Label Products Drives Market Growth

The increase in junk food consumption is a significant factor driving the growth of the dough conditioner market. Junk food, which is highly processed and low in nutritional value, requires dough conditioners to maintain freshness and texture. For instance, in the United States, junk food consumption among adults has increased, leading to higher caloric intake from junk food. Dough conditioners play a crucial role in preserving these products and meeting consumer demands for convenience.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the dough conditioner market, such as Cargill Incorporated, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, and Associated British Foods PLC, are focusing on product innovation to enhance product quality and meet consumer preferences. For example, Corbion introduced a new consumer-friendly dough-strengthening solution, allowing bakers to create dough with the strength and tolerance needed for high-speed commercial processing, reducing the need for expensive critical wheat gluten.

Segments of the Dough Conditioners Market

The dough conditioners market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types: Enzymes, Emulsifiers, Oxidizing Agents, Reducing Agents, Others Types

2) By Form: Powder, Liquid, Semi-Liquid, Granular

3) By Applications: Bread, Rolls And Buns, Pastries And Cakes, Pizza Crust, Tortillas, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Grow Fastest

North America was the largest region in the dough conditioners market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Dough Conditioners Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dough Conditioners Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dough conditioners market size, dough conditioners market drivers and trends, dough conditioners market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The dough conditioners market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

