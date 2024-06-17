Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market Size Expected To Reach $7.33 Billion by 2028

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market size is expected to see strong growth to $7.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) therapeutics market is projected to grow from $5.78 billion in 2023 to $6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 3.8%. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $7.33 billion by 2028, driven by the rising demand for novel therapies and an aging population.

Adoption of Self-Medication Drives Market Growth

The adoption of self-medication significantly contributes to the growth of the GERD therapeutics market. Self-medication, the practice of using drugs or substances without consulting a healthcare professional, helps in identifying and avoiding trigger foods, managing stress, and quitting smoking. A survey by Lippincott Williams & Wilkins in May 2022 reported that 57.7% of respondents practiced self-medication, indicating its growing prevalence.

Explore comprehensive insights into the gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12058&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the GERD therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, and Medtronic PLC. These companies focus on product innovations to sustain their market positions. For instance, Xiromed LLC launched Omeprazole Delayed-Release Capsules in March 2021 to treat frequent heartburn in GERD patients.

Segments:

•By Type: Branded, Generic

•By Drug Class: Antacids, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Histamine Blockers, Pro-Kinetic Agents, Other Drugs Class

•By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Stores, General Stores, Supermarkets

•By Application: Crohn’s Disease, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Ulcerative Colitis

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America was the largest region in the GERD therapeutics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing awareness and diagnosis, as well as the adoption of novel therapies.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastroesophageal-reflux-disease-therapeutics-global-market-report



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market size, gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market drivers and trends, gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-hypertensive-drugs-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-api-manufacturing-global-market-report

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurodegenerative-disorder-therapeutic-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Financial Innovations!