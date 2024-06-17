SOLOWIN Driving Investor Adoption of Virtual Assets as the Largest Holder of Multiple Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: SWIN) (“SOLOWIN” or “the Company”), a securities brokerage company that offers comprehensive financial services primarily to Chinese investors globally, today announced that Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited (“Solomon”), its operating subsidiary, has become the largest holder of customer assets in the ChinaAMC Bitcoin ETF (HKEX: 9042), ChinaAMC Ethereum ETF (HKEX: 9046), and Harvest Bitcoin Spot ETF (HKEX: 3439). In addition, Solomon is also among the top holders of ChinaAMC Bitcoin ETF (HKEX: 3042) and ChinaAMC Ethereum ETF (HKEX: 3046).



Solomon’s prominent role as a top holder of multiple ETFs highlights its expertise in financial products and its deep understanding of the local market, which enables it to offer exposure to virtual assets for a broad range of investors and clients. As a key participating dealer for ChinaAMC and Harvest Global’s virtual asset ETFs, Solomon facilitates the in-kind subscription and redemption processes for the ETFs, demonstrating its capability in navigating the regulatory landscape and its commitment to adhering to the highest standards of compliance for virtual asset investments.

Mr. Thomas Tam, Chief Executive Officer of SOLOWIN, commented, “As the largest holder of multiple virtual asset ETFs, we are proud to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Hong Kong's virtual asset market. Our commitment to innovation and stringent regulatory compliance ensures that investors have access to secure and reliable investment vehicles, further solidifying the city’s position as a global hub for virtual assets. We believe this has uniquely positioned us to attract a broader spectrum of investors and strengthen our position in the market.”

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Based in Hong Kong, SOLOWIN HOLDINGS is a versatile securities brokerage company strategically focused on high-net-worth investors worldwide. It offers a wide spectrum of products and services, spanning from traditional assets to virtual assets through its advanced and secure one-stop electronic platform, Solomon Win.

Experiencing robust growth since 2021, SOLOWIN HOLDINGS distinguishes itself through its subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited (“Solomon”), licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. Solomon empowers the company to deliver unparalleled one-stop financial solutions to both individual investors and corporate clients. The diversified offerings include Securities Brokerage, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Virtual Assets, and cutting-edge FinTech Services. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://ir.solomonwin.com.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

