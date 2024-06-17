National Tax Practice Institute (NTPI®) Available During Orlando Tax Summit for Enrolled Agents, CPAs, CFPs and Tax Preparers

Tax summit offers continuing education in IRS taxpayer resolution, tax firm management and access to Taxpayer Advocate Services next month

Washington, DC, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) warmly invites you to the 2024 Tax Summit, taking place from July 14 to 17 at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort and Spa. This premier four-day event is tailored exclusively for enrolled agents and tax professionals, offering an exceptional opportunity to enhance tax professional development, expand your professional network, and deepen your tax expertise.

Gain Invaluable Knowledge and Skills

At the Summit, attendees will delve into the latest updates and best practices in IRS representation, tax preparation, and practice management. This event is designed to equip you with cutting-edge knowledge that will empower you to excel in your career. Engage with thought leaders and industry experts who will provide insights into complex tax issues and gain practical skills that you can immediately apply to your practice.

Build Powerful Connections

Networking is a cornerstone of the Tax Summit experience. Connect with fellow enrolled agents, industry experts, and top tax vendors. These interactions foster relationships that can lead to new opportunities, collaborations, and professional growth. The connections you make here are invaluable, providing a supportive community of peers and mentors.

Exclusive Access to the National Tax Practice Institute (NTPI®)

One of the key highlights of the summit is NAEA’s renowned National Tax Practice Institute (NTPI®). This comprehensive program is tailored to equip tax professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary for a successful career in tax representation. NTPI consists of three levels, each designed to build your expertise and confidence in navigating the complexities of IRS regulations and procedures.

Level 1 : Offered during Tax Summit from July 14 to 17, this foundational course introduces you to the principles of tax representation. Connect with current NTPI Fellows® and others beginning their journey.

: Offered during Tax Summit from July 14 to 17, this foundational course introduces you to the principles of tax representation. Connect with current NTPI Fellows® and others beginning their journey. Level 2: Available on-demand, allowing you to continue your education at your own pace.

Available on-demand, allowing you to continue your education at your own pace. Level 3: Hosted by NAEA from November 13 to 15 in Washington, DC, completing the program and earning the prestigious designation of NTPI Fellow®.

Explore expert-led insights and strategies from seasoned professionals on a variety of critical tax topics, including:

Trust and Estate Tax Planning

Divorce and Its Various Tax Implications

Rental Properties and Short-Term Rentals

Virtual Currency and Taxation

Retirement Plans

Navigating the 1099-K

Pricing Strategies for Your Tax Practice

Selecting Practice Management Software

Succession Strategies for your Business

All Tax Summit sessions are designed to provide you with in-depth knowledge and practical strategies that will elevate your practice and enhance your client offerings. Registration is open with livestream and day passes available. All tax professionals are encouraged to register to improve your tax expertise, expand your network, and take your tax practice to the next level. Visit the Tax Summit 2024 event page (https://www.naea.org/tax-summit/) to learn more about the Summit and NAEA programs available for tax professionals.

About NAEA:

The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) is the leading professional organization for enrolled agents, tax professionals licensed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to represent taxpayers before the IRS. NAEA provides resources, education, and advocacy to support the professional growth and success of enrolled agents nationwide.

[End of Press Release]

Brandy Spears National Association of Enrolled Agents 2028220727 bspears@naea.org