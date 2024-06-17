LUKE Acquires Coastal Clinical and Management Services to Expand Support of Government Agencies

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUKE Holdings, Inc. (“LUKE”), a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government, announced it has acquired Coastal Clinical and Management Services, Inc. (“CCMS”). This strategic move marks a significant milestone in LUKE's mission to enhance support for government agencies, particularly in the critical areas of behavioral health, caregivers, and broader healthcare services.



With this acquisition, LUKE significantly strengthens its Department of Homeland Security (DHS) offerings and increases its capacity to provide comprehensive caregiver and healthcare worker services to various U.S. Government agencies. The merger of LUKE and CCMS expands a proven network of healthcare expertise, streamlining operations, optimizing resources, and delivering value to its government partners.

"We share a dedication to supporting our federal customers including DHS,” said John Sanders, CEO of LUKE. “CCMS has a history, not unlike LUKE, of meeting the evolving needs of our customers. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with LUKE's overarching vision of becoming a premier staffing company. By integrating CCMS’ expertise and resources, LUKE aims to fortify its capabilities in delivering best-in-class staffing solutions and fulfilling its mission of care.”

"We hold the same values and commitment to providing care and look forward to joining the LUKE team,” said Julia Mutch, CEO of CCMS. “The integration of our companies will not only bolster our position in the market but also enable us to better serve our customers by combining best practices and capitalizing on each of our strengths. We will be stronger together.”

LUKE’s evolution is propelled by M33 Growth, a venture and growth stage investment firm known for its close collaboration with founders and CEOs, strategically accelerating the expansion of their companies. Rooted in a shared devotion to making a positive impact within the communities they serve; these companies will now harness the collective strength of their combined efforts with the goal of delivering exceptional performance.

About LUKE

LUKE is a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government. With a track record of success, LUKE has placed healthcare and caregiving professionals in over 200 job categories to date, including "hard-to-find" positions. Founded in 1996 as Dependable Health Services with a mission of care, the company came together in 2022 with Luke & Associates, a proud provider of healthcare to military personnel and their families. They continue to evolve and today operate under the LUKE name, leveraging their combined strengths as third-party providers in recruiting, training, credentialing, and managing medical professionals, caregivers, and other service professionals. https://lukestaffing.com/

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth stage investment firm that seeks to partner with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and with the potential to break through as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at www.m33growth.com.

