Plasma Powder Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $3.79 Billion by 2028

Plasma Powder Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Plasma Powder Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The plasma powder market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plasma powder, derived from the spray-drying of plasma, is a protein-rich ingredient used to enhance the nutritional value and promote growth in animal diets. It is also known for improving the texture of pet food, ensuring juiciness, elasticity, and softness of chunks and pate.

Market Size: Strong Growth Trajectory

The plasma powder market has experienced robust growth, with a projected increase from $2.9 billion in 2023 to $3.07 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.9%. This growth is driven by advancements in material science, surface modification techniques, demand for advanced coatings, and innovations in the semiconductor, electronics, medical, and biomedical industries.

Driver: Emerging Nanotechnology Integration

In the forecast period, the market is expected to see significant growth, reaching $3.79 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4%. This growth is attributed to emerging trends such as nanotechnology integration, exploration in catalytic applications, integration in smart materials, adoption in 3D printing, and demand in biomedical engineering.

Sample Report: Explore the Global Plasma Powder Market with a Detailed Sample Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12355&type=smp

Impact of Pet Adoption Driving Market Growth

The increase in pet adoption is expected to propel the growth of the plasma powder market. Plasma powder is used in pet food as a high-quality protein source derived from blood plasma, providing essential amino acids and nutrients for pets' well-being. The rise in pet adoption, such as in the US where there were around 977,202 pets adopted in 2021, is driving the market growth.

Major Players and Product Innovation

Companies like Takeda, Merck KGaA, and CSL Behring are focusing on product innovation to sustain their market positions. For example, Octapharma AG obtained EU approval for its OctaplasLG powder, a lyophilized form of plasma for transfusion, offering standardized quality and exceptional pathogen safety profiles.

Segments

The plasma powder market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Bovine, Porcine, Ovine, Other Sources

2) By Form: Dry, Wet

3) By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Pet Food, Pig Feed, Poultry Feed, Aqua Feed, Ruminant Feed, Human Food, Other Applications

Region: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the plasma powder market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the Complete Report for an In-Depth Analysis of the Global Plasma Powder Market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plasma-powder-global-market-report

Plasma Powder Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Plasma Powder Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on plasma powder market size, plasma powder market drivers and trends, plasma powder market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The plasma powder market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Protein Powder Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-powder-global-market-report

Egg Protein Powder Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/egg-protein-powder-global-market-report

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-dietary-supplements-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model