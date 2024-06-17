Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2028
The Business Research Company's Motorcycle Helmet Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The motorcycle helmet market is projected to grow from $2.41 billion in 2023 to $2.57 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Despite challenges in the automotive sector, the market is anticipated to reach $3.3 billion by 2028, driven by increasing adoption of electric motorcycles, focus on lightweight and comfortable designs, and global popularity of adventure riding.
Government Initiatives and Traffic Regulations Boost Market Growth
The rising number of government initiatives and implementation of strict traffic regulations is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the motorcycle helmet market. Strict traffic regulations establish rules to regulate the movement of vehicles and pedestrians on roadways, making wearing helmets a legal obligation. For instance, the Indian government aims to reduce road accidents by 50% by 2024, driving helmet usage rates and market growth.
Explore the global motorcycle helmet market with a detailed sample report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12092&type=smp
Key Players and Market Trends
Major companies operating in the motorcycle helmet market include Harley-Davidson Inc., Schuberth GmbH, Dainese SpA, and Shoei Co. Ltd. These companies focus on product innovations to sustain their market positions. For instance, Caberg S.p.A. launched the Caberg Riviera V4 X, a jet-style motorcycle helmet with ECE 22.06 certification and compatible with the Caberg Pro Speak Evo intercom system, in May 2023.
Segments:
• By Product Type: Full-Face, Modular, Open-Face, Half-Helmets, Off-Road, Dual-Sports, Other Product Types
• By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online
• By End-User: Rider, Passenger
Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the motorcycle helmet market in 2023, with Europe expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities in regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the motorcycle helmet market:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motorcycle-helmet-global-market-report
Motorcycle Helmet Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Motorcycle Helmet Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on motorcycle helmet market size, motorcycle helmet market drivers and trends, motorcycle helmet market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The motorcycle helmet market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
