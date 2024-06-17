Soy Protein Isolate Market Is Expected to Witness $4.5 billion, More Demand in Coming Year by 2031

The global demand for soy protein isolate is expected to increase, as consumers are limiting the consumption of meat due to increase in health concerns and rise in meat prices. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Soy Protein Isolate Market," The Soy Protein Isolate Market Size was valued at $2.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. Soy proteins are derived from soybean meal, which is defatted and dehulled. Defatted & dehulled soybeans are processed into three types of high-protein commercial products, including soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, and soy flours.

Top Key Companies Involved:

The key players included in the Soy Protein Isolate Market Analysis are AG Processing Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., CHS Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Dupont Nutrition and Health), Kerry Group, Plc., Kraft Heinz Company, the Kellogg Company, and Wilmar International Limited.

Regional Outlook:

The soy protein isolate market is segmented into application, form and end user, and region. Depending on the application, the market is divided into food, beverage, medicines, and others. On the basis of form, the market is segregated into organic and conventional. On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for more than 35% share of the total revenue in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Key findings of the study

-> By application, the beverages segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the Soy Protein Isolate Market Forecast period with the CAGR of 6.6%.

-> On the basis of form, the organic segment is anticipated to grow with a fastest CAGR during the forecast period with the CAGR of 6.2%.

-> On the basis of end user, the residential segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with the CAGR of 5.2%.

-> Region-wise, North America led has the dominating Soy Protein Isolate Market Size in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Moreover, with time, the rate of development of red blood cells in the body decreases, which increases the susceptibility to many diseases, which is responsible for the surge in soy Protein Isolate Market Demand. In animal feed, the requirement for protein is basic and does not rely on any age group, however, the awareness regarding its requirement in animals and the effects due to its deficiency is still less and rising.

