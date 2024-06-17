Rising Awareness and Technological Advancements Drive Growth in Beauty Devices Market

Emergen Research Logo

Discover the latest trends and growth drivers in the beauty devices market, fueled by rising awareness of skin issues and technological advancements

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global beauty devices market size was USD 24.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The beauty devices market is experiencing significant revenue growth, driven by rising awareness of skin problems and advancements in technology. Increased exposure to UV radiation and pollution accelerates skin aging, causing issues such as sunburn, hair loss, and diminished skin sensitivity. Common skin conditions include hyperpigmentation, psoriasis, acne, deep wrinkles, freckles, and melasma.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, 50 million Americans face acne annually, making it the most common skin ailment in the U.S. The National Eczema Association reports that atopic dermatitis affects 10% of the population, including 25% of children and 2-3% of adults.

Key Market Drivers

Customer demand for personalized beauty treatments is a significant growth factor. Customization techniques have opened new markets for beauty device manufacturers. Apps like WaySkin, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI), help identify skin conditions and types, monitor post-treatment results, and assess skin health. These apps also track pH levels, texture, moisture, pigmentation, and oiliness, suggesting products and services for maintaining healthy skin.

In January 2020, L’Oréal S.A. introduced Perso, a smart device offering personalized skincare treatments through a four-step process, catering to the unique composition of each individual's skin, hair, and face.

Market Restraints

High costs of beauty gadgets, limited consumer awareness of their benefits, and the availability of cheaper alternatives pose challenges to market growth. Adverse reactions, such as severe swelling and blistering, also limit usage.

Emerging Trends

There is a growing demand for at-home beauty devices, offering convenient solutions for hair removal and acne treatment. These devices are user-friendly and portable. In January 2023, L’Oréal launched L’Oréal Brow Magic, an electronic eyebrow cosmetic applicator for customized brow designs at home.

Market Segment Insights

Beauty Device Types:

Hair removal devices hold the largest market share, driven by consumer demand for smooth, hair-free skin. Technological advancements in laser and Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) methods enhance safety and efficacy, making these devices a popular choice.

The light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices segment is expected to grow rapidly, addressing pigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles. These devices also promote collagen synthesis and treat abnormal vascular structures like spider veins and rosacea.

Applications:

Salons dominate the market, offering a wide range of professional skincare and cosmetic services enhanced by advanced beauty devices. Skilled professionals and high-quality devices attract customers seeking effective treatments.

The home segment is projected to grow fastest, driven by the convenience and affordability of at-home beauty treatments. For instance, in May 2020, Foreo launched Peach, an IPL device for home use in South Korea, eliminating the need for expensive salon visits.

Portability:

Pocket-sized/handheld devices lead the market due to their convenience and portability. These lightweight devices are perfect for users with busy lifestyles, allowing them to maintain skincare routines on the go. An example is the TRIA Smooth Beauty device, designed for treating fine lines, pigmentation, and wrinkles, which is portable and user-friendly.

The beauty devices market continues to expand as awareness of skin problems grows and technology advances. Personalized treatments, at-home solutions, and portable devices are key trends driving this growth, providing consumers with convenient and effective options for maintaining healthy skin.

Beauty Devices Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global beauty devices market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective beauty devices in the market.

Panasonic Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

TRIA Beauty Inc.

Home Skinovations Ltd.

Carol Cole Company Inc.

L’Oreal SA

Candela Corporation

YA-MAN Ltd.

MTG Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LightStim

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Conair Corporation

Project E Beauty

Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

Beauty Bioscience Inc.

FOREO AB

Cyden Limited

Amorepacific Corporation

Beauty Devices Latest Industry News

In March 2020, Panasonic Corporation introduced the EH-XR10 beauty device. The device purifies and eliminates pollutants from the skin using high-frequency vibration technology. This technology has a warming action that helps to enhance the absorption of skin care products by opening pores.

In August 2020, Philips NV introduced the Philips Lumea IPL, a brand-new beauty device. This device eliminates hair and stops it from growing back by using powerful pulsed light technology. It states that using it on the face, arms, legs, and bikini area can be both safe and effective.

In January 2021, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. developed ageLOC Boost device, which combines micro currents waveforms & variable pulse technology resulting in dramatically brighter, plumper, as well as more bouncy skin.

Beauty Devices Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global beauty devices market on the basis of type, application, portability, mode of operation, gender, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cleansing Devices

Hair Removal Devices

Skin Dermal Rollers

Acne Devices

Light/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Therapy and Photo Rejuvenation Devices

Oxygen and Steamer Devices

Hair Growth Devices

Cellulite Reduction Devices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Salons

Spa

Home

Others

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device

Fixed

Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Electric and Battery Operated

Manual

Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Female

Male

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Commercial/Professional

Domestic/Personalized/Homecare

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

