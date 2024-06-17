Candidiasis Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Candidiasis Therapeutics Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The candidiasis therapeutics market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global candidiasis therapeutics market is on a steady growth trajectory, driven by factors such as the increased incidence of candidiasis, antibiotic use and resistance, and a shift in fungal resistance patterns. The market, valued at $3.06 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $3.19 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.

Rising Demand for Candidiasis Therapeutics

Candidiasis, a fungal infection caused by the overgrowth of Candida species, is a growing concern globally. Factors such as increased urbanization, environmental concerns, and public awareness are contributing to the rising demand for candidiasis therapeutics. Additionally, hospital-acquired infections and the use of antibiotics, which can disrupt the body's natural microbiota and lead to fungal overgrowth, are driving the need for effective treatment options.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the candidiasis therapeutics market, such as Pfizer Inc., Biocon Limited, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., are focusing on developing innovative products to enhance treatment outcomes. For example, Scynexis Inc.'s BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) is an oral medication designed to reduce the incidence of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) in adult women. The drug works by blocking the growth of Candida albicans, the fungus that causes VVC, and has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this purpose.

Segments of the Candidiasis Therapeutics Market

The candidiasis therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment Type: Medication, Surgery, Other Treatments

2) By Anatomy Type: Oral Candidiasis, Vulvovaginal Candidiasis, Cutaneous Candidiasis, Invasive Candidiasis, Systemic Candidiasis

3) By Mode of Administration: Injectable, Oral, Other Mode of Administrations

4) By Patient Population: Adults, Pediatrics

5) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the candidiasis therapeutics market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Candidiasis Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Candidiasis Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on candidiasis therapeutics market size, candidiasis therapeutics market drivers and trends, candidiasis therapeutics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The candidiasis therapeutics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

