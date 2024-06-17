Natural Fragrance Market Size Worth USD 8.8 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising consumer demand regarding natural products is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.8 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.8%, Market Trends – Increasing social media promotions and advertisements ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global natural fragrance market size was USD 3.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing social media promotions and advertisements is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Natural fragrance is derived from natural materials, such as plants and fruits, which has various applications, including perfumes, cosmetics, and food. These fragrances have healthy demand from consumers due to increasing awareness about the use of natural fragrances over synthetic fragrances and low toxicity of these compounds. For instance, on 18 August 2023, Millie Bobby Brown's clean and vegan cosmetics business announced the launch of Wildly Me, a light, floral scent with earthy base notes made by Givaudan. The fragrance was created in collaboration with Givaudan and combines periwinkle floral notes with sandalwood and upcycled cedar wood base scents. The brand made a selection of Orpur classified ingredients, a label awarded by the fragrance house to its finest qualities of natural raw materials.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Natural Fragrance market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Natural Fragrance industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd, The Body Shop, Aura Cacia, Pacifica Beauty LLC, Herban Cowboy, Skylar, Bare Beauty, Pour le Monde Natural Perfumes, Tsi-La Organics, By/RosieJane, Lavanila, ILIA Beauty, CLEAN Beauty Collective, The 7 Virtues Beauty Inc., TATA HARPER SKINCARE, Burt's Bees, Organic Infusions, EO Products, Florascent Duftmanufaktur, and Earth Tu Face

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The essential oils segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global natural fragrance market in 2022 attributed to rising demand for essential oils since these are an excellent alternative for hair. For instance, peppermint oil can be used to treat both oily and dry hair, which aids in improvement of blood flow to the scalp. Essential oils are used by manufacturers in the cosmetic business to generate perfumes, add aroma to lotions and body washes, and even as natural antioxidant sources in some beauty care.

The natural extracts segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global natural fragrance market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing need for natural extracts since these are used in room sprays and air fresheners to provide a natural and inviting atmosphere in homes and commercial. Many natural extracts contain aroma therapeutic characteristics that improves mood and well-being while also providing psychological and emotional advantages. In addition, natural extracts are used in scented candles to provide a natural and pleasant aroma when the candle is burned, which is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The Europe market accounted for largest revenue share in the global natural fragrance market in 2022. This is due to rising awareness among individuals regarding health and wellness including aromatherapy and therapeutic benefits of natural ingredients. In addition, rising strategic initiatives taken by major companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

On 20 March 2023, La Bouche Rouge launched scents that are recycled, natural, and refillable. With a collection of five natural and upcycled perfumes, the plastic-free and refillable cosmetics premium company enters the perfume category.

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Natural Fragrance market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Natural Fragrance Market Segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Essential Oils

Natural Extracts

Blended Fragrances

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Retail Stores

E-commerce

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Personal Care Products

Home Fragrance

Aromatherapy

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Spray Bottles

Roll-Ons

Solid Perfumes

Regional Analysis of the Natural Fragrance Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Natural Fragrance market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Natural Fragrance market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

