Rising Demand and Technological Advancements Propel Growth in Telescopic Slides Market

Emergen Research Logo

Explore the rising demand and technological advancements driving growth in the telescopic slides market across automotive, electronics, and industrial sectors.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global telescopic slides market size was USD 5.98 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The telescopic slides market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for automated materials in industries such as automotive, electronics, and electrical sectors. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and automation in telescopic slides is also a key factor contributing to market revenue growth.

To Receive A PDF Sample Of The Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2572

Market Drivers: The demand for telescopic slide components is surging across various sectors, including the rapidly evolving automobile industry. Automotive manufacturers are enhancing inspection and networking capabilities, upgrading systems, and utilizing telescopic slides to improve production efficiency. These slides are favored for their faster operation, better weight capacity, and enhanced durability.

Technological advancements have introduced features such as interlocking devices, self-retraction, retraction damping, and separable inside rails. These innovations are creating new opportunities, enabling industries to achieve greater flexibility, reliability, and efficiency.

Telescopic slides, designed for industrial loads, are becoming essential in sectors experiencing rapid growth. For instance, the railway industry is utilizing these slides to withstand vibrations, as evidenced by Widney Manufacturing Ltd.'s recent launch of the 300 series telescopic slide, catering to lighter duty applications with a maximum load of 170 kg at 700mm closed length.

Market Restraints: Despite the positive outlook, the market faces challenges such as the complexity involved in the installation of telescopic slides and a lack of skilled professionals. Additionally, the high cost of these slides may be prohibitive for regions with limited funding or poor economies. The gap between the demand for skilled professionals and their availability could also hinder market growth.

To Get A Discount On The Latest Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2572

Market Segments:

Type Insights: The global telescopic slides market is segmented into ball bearing and roller slides. The ball bearing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by its extensive use in automobiles, bicycles, machinery, and electronics. Ball bearings are preferred over roller slides due to their smoother operation and lower friction.

Industry Vertical Insights: The market is segmented into automotive, food & beverages (F&B), pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, and others. The automotive segment is expected to register fast revenue growth, driven by the need for telescopic slides in opening and closing doors, hoods, and trunks, and for the safe transfer of automotive components during production. The F&B segment is also expected to see significant growth, due to the efficient transfer of products without damage and minimal installation work required.

End-Use Insights: The market is divided into industrial and commercial segments. The industrial segment is expected to register moderate growth, as telescopic slides are crucial for automation equipment, enabling smooth and effective machinery movement while reducing friction and maintenance needs. These slides are extensively used in machining tools to automate operations such as boring, cutting, and shearing.

Browse Detailed Research Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/telescopic-slides-market

Telescopic Slides Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global telescopic slides market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective telescopic slides products in the market.

Harrison Locks

PHD Inc.

Rollon S.p.A

SKF

HIWIN Technologies Co.

Del-Tron Precision Inc.

igus

Nippon Bearing Co., Ltd.

THK Co., Ltd.

Telescopic Slides Latest Industry News

In October 2023, Timken Company, a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, acquired Rosa Sistemi S.p.A., a European designer and manufacturer of roller guideways, linear bearings, customized linear systems and actuators, commercialized ball guideways, and precision ball screws to provide better automation and machine tools.

in December 2020, Del-Tron Precision launched non-magnetic ball slides. This new series of non-magnetic ball slides is the appropriate option for applications that cannot tolerate magnetic interference. These slides are ideal for various applications such as medical, semiconductor, military, and laser.

Telescopic Slides Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global telescopic slides market on the basis of slide type, application, industry vertical, end-use, and region:

Slide Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Ball bearing

Roller slides

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Automotive assembly

Factory automation

Machine and packaging tools

Printing

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food & Beverage (F&B)

Automotive

Electrical and electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Industrial

Commercial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy Now: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2572

Browse More Report By Emergen Research:

Multi Cloud Networking Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/multi-cloud-networking-market

Aviation Analytics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aviation-analytics-market

Biodiesel Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biodiesel-market

Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-customer-premises-equipment-market

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedic-braces-and-supports-market

Flight Simulator Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flight-simulator-market

Connected Toys Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/connected-toys-market

Radio Frequency Generator Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radio-frequency-generator-market

Glycomics and Glycobiology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/glycomics-and-glycobiology-market

Operational Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operational-technology-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.