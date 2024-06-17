Traffic Sensor Market Analysis: Opportunities and Challenges

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for real-time information systems is a major factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global traffic sensor market size is expected to reach USD 1,090.2 Million in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for real-time information systems is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. Traffic sensors are used to collect information about road traffic for signal control, and the obtained data is sent to the Vehicle Information and Communication System Centre (VICS Centre). Proper traffic management ensures that traffic flows smoothly and efficiently, which as a result increases public safety on the roads. Sensors provide data on vehicle speed and trip times, which are utilized to enhance traffic signal timing and routing. For instance, pedestrian sensors increase pedestrian safety by removing pushbuttons and monitoring pedestrians crossing the street to lengthen the time of green signal.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The inductive loop sensors segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global traffic sensor market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for inductive loop detectors that use induced current from a wire loop that is anchored to the pavement to recognize different vehicle classes and are often utilized on highways because these are extremely accurate and cost-effective. Inductive loop detectors are used in open arterial networks to ensure traffic progress along a roadway by displaying successive green traffic flow signs.

The magnetic sensors segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global traffic sensor market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing need for magnetic sensors for traffic monitoring on motorways, at crossroads, and in parking lots, since wireless magnetic sensor networks are a low-cost alternative. Magnetic sensors help to create more efficient and safer transportation networks as they provide real-time data on the movement of vehicles, allowing for immediate response and traffic control adjustments.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global traffic sensor market in 2022. This is due to rising need for real-time information systems in countries such as India, China, and others. In addition, increasing urbanization and population density are also creating the need for efficient traffic management and congestion mitigation, which is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. Traffic sensors collect data and make improvements to road infrastructure using specific sensors.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Siemens¸ Kapsch TrafficCom AG, SWARCO, Sensys Networks, Inc., Iteris, Inc., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Q-Free ASA, TransCore, Indra, Axis Communications AB, Image Sensing Systems, Inc., RTX, Wavetronix LLC, ECONOLITE, Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd, Clearview Intelligence Limited, Trigg Industries, LeddarTech Inc., Quanergy Solutions, Inc., and Genetec Inc

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global traffic sensor market on the basis of type of sensor, technology, application, end-use, functionality, and region:

· Type of Sensor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Inductive Loop Sensors

Magnetic Sensors

Radar Sensors

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sensors

Camera Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

· Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Two Dimensional (2D) Sensor

Three Dimensional (3D) Sensor

Radiofrequency (RFID)

Global System and Mobile (GSM) Communication

Others

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Traffic Monitoring

Traffic Control

Parking Management

Speed Measurement and Enforcement

Incident Detection

Weather Monitoring

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

