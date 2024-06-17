Global Tumor Ablation Market to Reach US$ 7.3 Bn by 2034, Driven by Rising Cancer Cases & Demand For Safer Therapies;TNR
Technological Advancements Along with High Demand For Minimally & Non-Invasive Therapies, to propel the Global Tumor Ablation MarketWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tumor ablation refers to a minimally invasive medical procedure used to destroy cancerous tumors by applying various energy-based techniques directly to the tumor site. This approach aims to eliminate or reduce the size of tumors without the need for traditional surgery, offering benefits such as shorter recovery times, lower complication rates, and preservation of surrounding healthy tissue. Common methods of tumor ablation include radiofrequency ablation (RFA), microwave ablation (MWA), and cryoablation. RFA uses high-frequency electrical currents to generate heat and destroy the tumor, while MWA employs electromagnetic waves for tissue heating. Cryoablation, on the other hand, involves freezing the tumor tissue to induce cell death. These techniques are typically guided by imaging technologies such as ultrasound, CT scans, or MRI to ensure precise targeting and effectiveness. Tumor ablation is commonly used for tumors in organs like the liver, kidneys, lungs, and bones, providing patients with a less invasive treatment option that can improve quality of life and potentially enhance treatment outcomes.
The demand for tumor ablation procedures is driven by several key factors, yet faces significant restraints in its widespread adoption. Primarily, the growing incidence of cancer globally and an aging population contribute to the increasing need for effective and less invasive treatment options. Techniques like radiofrequency ablation (RFA), microwave ablation (MWA), and cryoablation offer promising alternatives to surgery, reducing recovery times and preserving organ function. However, challenges such as the high initial costs associated with acquiring and maintaining advanced ablation equipment present a significant restraint. Additionally, limited accessibility to specialized healthcare facilities and trained medical professionals proficient in performing ablation procedures can hinder widespread adoption, especially in rural or underserved areas. Regulatory complexities and reimbursement issues further complicate the landscape, impacting the feasibility and accessibility of these treatments. Despite these challenges, ongoing technological advancements and improvements in healthcare infrastructure continue to expand the application and acceptance of tumor ablation techniques in oncological care.
Global Tumor Ablation Market: Key Inclusions
Radiofrequency Ablation segment is projected to be fastest growing segment in the tumor ablation market in 2023. Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a pivotal technique in tumor ablation, particularly in liver, kidney, and lung cancers, driven by several compelling factors. RFA utilizes high-frequency electrical currents to heat and destroy cancerous tissue, offering a minimally invasive alternative to surgery with reduced recovery times and fewer complications. The technique's effectiveness in treating small tumors and its ability to preserve organ function make it highly desirable for patients who are not surgical candidates or prefer less invasive treatments. Furthermore, advancements in imaging technology, such as CT and ultrasound guidance, enhance the precision and safety of RFA procedures, ensuring accurate targeting of tumors while sparing healthy tissue. The rising incidence of cancer globally, coupled with an aging population and increasing demand for personalized medicine, further propels the adoption of RFA. As healthcare systems prioritize cost-effective and patient-centric care, RFA continues to evolve as a critical component of oncological treatment strategies, driving its increasing demand in clinical practice.
Breast cancer segment in the tumor ablation market to gain momentum in the years to come. The demand for tumor ablation in breast cancer treatment is driven by several factors that emphasize patient-centred care and technological advancements in oncology. Tumor ablation techniques such as radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and cryoablation offer minimally invasive alternatives to traditional surgery, appealing to patients seeking reduced recovery times and preserved breast tissue. These procedures are particularly beneficial for treating small breast tumors, providing a less invasive option that can be performed under local anaesthesia in outpatient settings. The growing emphasis on personalized medicine and patient choice fuels the adoption of ablation therapies as part of a multidisciplinary approach to breast cancer management, complementing other treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Furthermore, advancements in imaging technologies, such as ultrasound and MRI guidance, enhance the precision and safety of ablation procedures, further driving their acceptance among healthcare providers and patients alike. As clinical outcomes continue to demonstrate effectiveness and safety, the demand for breast cancer tumor ablation is expected to increase, shaping the future of oncological care.
Asia-Pacific region in the tumor ablation market to gain substantial CAGR during 2024 – 2034. In the Asia-Pacific region, the demand for tumor ablation procedures is driven by several key factors contributing to the adoption and growth of this minimally invasive treatment option. Firstly, the region's aging population and increasing incidence of cancer drive the need for effective and less invasive treatment alternatives that can improve patient outcomes and quality of life. As healthcare infrastructure and access to advanced medical technologies improve across countries like Japan, China, and South Korea, there is a growing trend towards adopting innovative oncological therapies, including tumor ablation techniques such as radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and microwave ablation (MWA). Moreover, the rising healthcare expenditures and government initiatives to enhance cancer care services further stimulate the demand for these procedures. Additionally, cultural preferences for less invasive treatments and the increasing availability of skilled medical professionals trained in ablation technologies contribute to expanding the tumor ablation market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Global Tumor Ablation Market Key Players:
• AngioDynamics
• Bioventus Inc.
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
• EDAP TMS
• H.S. Hospital Service S.p.A.
• HealthTronics, Inc.
• Johnson & Johnson Service Inc.
• Medtronic plc.
• Mermaid Medical
• Other Industry Participants
Global Tumor Ablation Market
Global Tumor Ablation Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Radiofrequency Ablation
• Microwave Ablation
• Cryoablation
• Irreversible Electroporation Ablation
• HIFU
• Other ablation technologies
Global Tumor Ablation Market Medical Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Surgical Ablation
• Laparoscopic Ablation
• Percutaneous Ablation
Global Tumor Ablation Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Kidney Cancer
• Liver cancer
• Breast cancer
• Lung cancer
• Prostate cancer
• Others
Global Tumor Ablation Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
