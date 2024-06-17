Toys and Games Market Size 2024: Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Toys and Games Market

Growing popularity of pop culture which is creating a high demand for limited edition character merchandise is expected to drive toys & games market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Toys and Games Market size was USD 308.12 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Environmentally friendly toys, often referred to as ‘green toys,’ are gaining popularity among consumers. Companies are also embracing environmental consciousness and are now producing and packaging their products with sustainability in mind. In addition, celebrities are entering strategic partnerships to launch their product lines. Consumers are actively searching for products that encompass a broader range of life experiences and abilities. In response to this demand, toy manufacturers are making efforts to create items that cater to diverse backgrounds, genders, and physical or cognitive capabilities. For example, dolls and action figures are now offered in various ethnicities and with different abilities, allowing children to connect with characters who reflect their backgrounds.

The global toys and games market is a vibrant and evolving sector that caters to a wide demographic, from infants to adults. This market encompasses a diverse range of products including traditional toys, board games, puzzles, educational toys, video games, and outdoor play equipment. With an ever-growing array of options, the market is driven by constant innovation and the shifting preferences of consumers. The integration of technology into toys and the increasing popularity of digital and interactive games are reshaping the landscape, making it more dynamic than ever before. Major players in the market include companies like LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro, Nintendo, and Sony, each of which continues to innovate to capture consumer interest. As the industry adapts to technological advancements and changes in consumer behavior, the toys and games market is expected to maintain robust growth.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Toys and Games market. Also, to arrive at an accurate and unbiased market forecast, data collected from secondary research sources have been analyzed and validated through primaries.

Key Toys and Games Market participants include Playmates Toys Limited, Clementoni Spa, Konami Digital Entertainment, Jakks Pacific, Inc., Sanrio Co., Ltd., Thames & Kosmos, LLC., Bandai Namco Holdings USA Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment, Dream International Limited, MGA Entertainment, LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc., Vivid Imaginations UK, Funko, Nintendo of America Inc., and Activision Publishing, Inc. among others.

Market Drivers

Several factors are driving the expansion of the toys and games market. One of the most significant drivers is the rising disposable income and urbanization, particularly in emerging economies. As families have more disposable income, spending on entertainment and educational products like toys and games has increased. This is particularly evident in countries like China and India, where the growing middle class is boosting demand for a wide variety of toys and games. Urbanization also leads to more concentrated living, where toys and games become essential for indoor entertainment and education.

The increasing demand for educational and developmental toys is another key driver. Parents are increasingly seeking toys that provide learning and developmental benefits, not just entertainment. This trend is supported by a growing body of research emphasizing the importance of play in child development. Toys that promote cognitive, social, and motor skills are in high demand, as are STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) toys that encourage interest in these fields from a young age. Companies are responding by developing a wide range of educational products that combine play with learning.

The Toys and Games Market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Toys and Games Market .

Emergen Research has segmented the global toys and games market on the basis of type, function, price range, material, distribution channel, and region:

Toys and Games Product Type Insights: Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Dolls and Action Figures

Board Games

Puzzles

Outdoor and Sports Toys

Electronic and Video Games

Construction Toys

Plush Toys

Educational Toys

Others

Toys and Games Function Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Active Play

Balls

Bikes

Swimming Pools

Scooters

Others

Creative Play

Art Supplies

Dress-Up Clothes

Musical Instruments

Building Blocks

Others

Educational Play

Puzzles

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Toys

Engineering Kits

Brain Teasers and Logic Games

Mazes and Labyrinths

Others

Social Interaction and Communication

Board Games

Card Games

Cooperative Games

Role-Playing and Social Playsets

Others

Others

Toys and Games Price Range Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Premium Toys

Mid-Range Toys

Budget Friendly Toys

Toys and Games Material Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Metal

Wood

Plastic

Fabric and Textile

Mixed

Others

Toys and Games Distribution Channel Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Brick-and-Mortar Retailers

Specialty Stores

Toy Rental and Subscription Services

Mass Merchandisers

Department Stores

Online Retailers

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

