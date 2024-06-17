Passenger Service System Market Size is USD 18.49 billion by 2030 Rising demand for big data analytics & cloud computing
PSS providers are integrating contactless solutions such as mobile check-in, touchless kiosks, and biometric authentication to enhance passenger safetyAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Passenger Service System Market size was valued at USD 8.62 billion in 2022, It is expected to hit USD 18.49 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 10.01% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The Passenger Service System (PSS) market is experiencing significant growth driven by the rapid expansion of the global travel industry and the increasing demand for seamless and personalized passenger experiences. PSS solutions, which encompass a range of software applications for airlines including reservation systems, departure control systems, and inventory management, are being enhanced with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. These advancements are not only improving operational efficiency but also enabling airlines to offer customized services and dynamic pricing, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Moreover, the competitive landscape of the PSS market is evolving as traditional players face increasing competition from new entrants offering innovative, cloud-based solutions. These modern PSS platforms are highly scalable, flexible, and cost-effective, making them attractive to low-cost carriers and smaller airlines seeking to enhance their technological capabilities without substantial capital investment.
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers coverage of the Passenger Service System industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Passenger Service System market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
IBM Corporation, Travelport Worldwide Ltd., KIU System Solutions, Information Systems Associates FZE, IBS Software Services Pvt. Ltd., Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Enoya-one LTD., Travel Technology Interactive, Unisys Corporation, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Mercator Limited, Hitit Computer Services A.S., Intelisys Aviation Systems Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, Radixx International, Inc., Travelsky Technology Ltd., Sabre Corp., Sirena-Travel JSCS, and others
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Passenger Service System market.
It has segmented the global Passenger Service System market
By Component
Software
Services
By Service
Airline Reservation System
Airline Inventory System
Departure Control System
Internet Booking System
Loyalty System
Customer Care System
Others
By Deployment
Cloud
On-Premise
By Solution
Inventory Management
Loyalty Management
Reservation Management
Others
Key Objectives of the Global Passenger Service System Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Passenger Service System market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Passenger Service System industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Passenger Service System market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market
