Forward look: 17 – 30 June 2024

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council for the coming fortnight.

Environment Council, 17 June 2024

EU environment ministers will meet in Luxembourg, with the aim of reaching a general approach on three directives: the green claims directive, the soil monitoring directive and the revised waste framework directive.

Ministers will also approve conclusions on the 8th environment action programme. They will then hold a policy debate on the 2040 climate targets communication and an exchange of views on the communication on climate risks management.

General Affairs Council (Cohesion), 18 June 2024

Ministers will discuss the relationship between cohesion policy and the next Strategic Agenda. The Council is also expected to approve conclusions on the 9th Cohesion Report.

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Transport), 18 June 2024

The Council will adopt its position (general approach) on the new regulation on the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), the revised directive on river information services (RIS) and the new regulation on the use of railway infrastructure capacity in the single European railway area. Ministers will also approve conclusions on the European Court of Auditors’ special report on the EU’s efforts towards achieving its road safety objectives, and take note of progress reports on the combined transport directive, the directive on weights and dimensions for certain road vehicles, the regulation on passenger rights in the context of multimodal journeys and the directive on the EU-wide effect of certain driving disqualifications. Finally, over an informal lunch, ministers will hold a policy debate on the strategic priorities for transport during the next legislative mandate.

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (social policy and health), 20 – 21 June 2024

Ministers of employment, social affairs and health will meet in Luxembourg for a two-day Council.

On the first day, employment and social affairs ministers will seek to agree the Council’s position on the European Works Council Directive, and will hold a policy debate on the social dimension of the internal market. The European Semester Spring Package, the reinforced quality framework for traineeships and the equal treatment directive are also on the agenda.

On the second day, health ministers will discuss the ways forward for the regulatory incentives set out in the pharmaceutical package. They will also aim to adopt a recommendation on vaccine-preventable cancers and approve Council conclusions on the future of the European Health Union.

Economic and Financial Affairs Council, 21 June 2024

The Council will be invited to reach a political agreement on the value added tax (VAT) in the digital age package. Ministers will discuss the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility and the economic and financial impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Ministers will be invited to approve a report to the European Council on tax issues as well as conclusions on the progress achieved by the Code of Conduct Group during the Belgian presidency.

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 24 June 2024

The Agriculture and Fisheries Council will meet on Monday 24 June 2024 in Luxembourg, when agriculture ministers will seek to approve a set of conclusions on the future of agriculture in the EU.

Following a presentation by the Commission on the state of play of the common fisheries policy and on the orientations for the fishing opportunities for 2025, fisheries ministers will express their views on the topic and highlight their priorities.

The Belgian presidency will furthermore update the Council on the state of play of four current legislative proposals (plant reproductive material, forest reproductive material, forest monitoring framework, protection of animals during transport).

Foreign Affairs Council, 24 June 2024

The June Foreign Affairs Council will discuss the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. After an internal discussion, EU ministers will be joined by their counterparts from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo* for an exchange of views on the Western Balkans.

Lastly, the Council will discuss Georgia and the Great Lakes region.

General Affairs Council, 25 June 2024

Ministers will continue preparations for the June European Council. They will also exchange views on the directive on transparency of interest representation on behalf of third countries and hold a hearing under the Article 7 procedure concerning Hungary.

European Council, 27-28 June 2024

EU leaders will meet in Brussels to address the following topics: Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the EU’s comprehensive support to Ukraine and its people; security and defence including Europe’s need to increase its overall defence readiness and options for mobilising more funding; review progress on actions to enhance the EU’s competitiveness; the next institutional cycle including the 2024-2029 Strategic Agenda and appointments; foreign policy issues including the situation in the Middle East.

