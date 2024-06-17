Human-Centered AI Market is USD 39.5 billion by 2031 Due to Growing Demand for focus on Ethical & AI development Systems
Human-centered AI is increasingly used for environmental monitoring, conservation efforts, and sustainable resource management.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Human-Centered AI Market Size was valued at USD 8.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 21.6 % over the forecast period 2024-2031.
The Human-Centered AI market is experiencing a profound shift as businesses increasingly prioritize solutions that enhance user experience and augment human capabilities. One significant trend driving this market is the integration of AI technologies into various industries to create more intuitive, empathetic, and interactive systems. From personalized recommendation engines in e-commerce to AI-driven virtual assistants in customer service, companies are leveraging human-centered AI to better understand and cater to the needs of their users. This market evolution is not only about efficiency but also about fostering trust and engagement between humans and intelligent systems, leading to more seamless and natural interactions across different domains.
Moreover, the Human-Centered AI market is witnessing a surge in demand for AI-powered healthcare solutions aimed at improving patient outcomes and streamlining clinical workflows. Technologies such as predictive analytics, natural language processing, and computer vision are being leveraged to develop innovative healthcare applications that assist medical professionals in diagnosis, treatment planning, and personalized care delivery. By focusing on user-centric design principles and ethical considerations, these AI solutions are not only enhancing medical decision-making but also empowering patients to take a more proactive role in managing their health. As the healthcare sector continues to embrace AI technologies, the Human-Centered AI market is poised for significant growth, promising a future where AI-driven innovations revolutionize healthcare delivery while prioritizing human well-being and safety.
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Human-Centered AI industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Human-Centered AI market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Accenture, IBM Corporation, Sentient Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Nuance Communications, Cognizant, Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., OpenAI, NVIDIA Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Affectiva, BenevolentAI and Zebra Technologies. and other
It has segmented the global Human-Centered AI market
By Function
Decision-Making & Support
Workflow Automation
Safety and Security
Assistance and Support
Collaboration and Others
By Application
Chatbots and Virtual Assistants
Medical Diagnostic
Quality Control
Personalized Learning
Fraud Detection & Risk Assessment
Human Resources
By End User
Retail & E-commerce
Healthcare
Automobile
Education
Transportation & Logistics
Manufacturing
