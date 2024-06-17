EBRD lends €15 million to Intesa Sanpaolo Banka

EBRD to lend €15 million under the Go Digital and Go Green Programmes

Investments in digital and green technologies to boost SME competitiveness

European Union grants to help make investments more affordable

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing funding to Intesa Sanpaolo Banka d.d. Bosnia and Herzegovina consisting of €7 million under the SME Go Green Programme and €8 million under the Go Digital in Bosnia and Herzegovina Programme.

These new funds are supported by incentive payments and technical assistance, which are financed by the European Union.

The SME Go Green €7 million loan will be used to boost investments in green technologies, including energy-efficient and renewable energy projects. The program will enhance SME competitiveness and trade by promoting sustainable practices and internationally recognized quality standards. A third of the amount will be used to make agribusiness supply chains more sustainable and to reduce their environmental impact. Another key goal is to provide more equitable access to climate finance for women-led SMEs in the region. The bank will aim to deliver at least 70% of the proceeds to Green Economy Transition (GET) eligible projects.

The Go Digital in BiH €8 million funding will be used to help Bosnian SMEs to meet EU standards in the field of environmental protection, occupational health and safety and product quality and safety by increasing the level of automation and digitalization employed in the operational processes. The bank will aim to deliver at least 60% of the proceeds to GET eligible projects. The programme contributes directly to the European Commission’s Digital Agenda for the Western Balkans, which aims to support the transition of the private sector and help businesses fully secure the benefits of the digital transformation of the economy. This is Intesa’s second line under the Go Digital in BiH Programme, following a successful utilization of the €8m loan signed in December 2022.

Through these programs, the bank aims to foster innovation, sustainability, and growth among SMEs in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The EBRD has invested more than €3 billion in 223 projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina since it began operating there in 1996. The Bank’s strategic priorities in the country are to promote the green economy, support the competitive development of the private sector and foster regional integration