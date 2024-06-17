EBRD Board of Directors visit Montenegro and Kosovo

EBRD headquarters in Canary Wharf

Representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) Board of Directors will visit Montenegro from 17 to 18 June 2024 and Kosovo from 19 to 21 June 2024.

The two visits are part of a regular series of consultations and will give shareholder representatives the opportunity to meet senior government officials and members of the business community, as well as representatives of international partners and civil-society organisations. The Directors will also visit private and public projects financed by the Bank across Montenegro and Kosovo.

The EBRD board will be represented by:

Rosmarie Schlup, Director for Switzerland, Ukraine, Liechtenstein, Turkmenistan, Serbia, Montenegro, Uzbekistan

Yasemin Girici, Director for Türkiye, Romania, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Kyrgyz Republic, Algeria

Shigeto Hiki, Director for Japan

Miglė Tuskienė, Director for Denmark, Lithuania, Ireland, Kosovo

Katherine Allen, Alternate Director for the United States of America

Andrew Smith, Alternate Director for Canada, Morocco, Jordan, Tunisia

Alon Messer, Alternate Director for Austria, Israel, Cyprus, Malta, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Karina Karaivanova, Alternate Director for Poland, Bulgaria, Albania

Jan Willem van den Wall Bake, Alternate Director for the Netherlands, China, Mongolia, North Macedonia, Armenia

The Bank’s senior management accompanying the mission will include Matteo Colangeli, Director, Regional Head of the Western Balkans and Oleg Levitin, Deputy Director, Head of Political Affairs; Remon Zakaria, Associate Director, Head of Montenegro and Sergiy Maslichenko, Associate Director, Head of Kosovo.

The EBRD representatives will meet with President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić, and Minister of Finance and EBRD Governor Novica Vuković.

In Kosovo, the EBRD representatives will meet with President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani, Mayor of Pristina Përparim Rama, Minister of Finance and EBRD Governor Hekuran Murati, Minister of Economy Artane Rizvanolli, and Ahmet Ismaili, Governor of the Central Bank of Kosovo.

Montenegro joined the EBRD in June 2006 and since then the Bank has invested €804 million in the country through 86 projects.

The EBRD has invested €664 million through 109 projects in Kosovo since it joined the Bank in 2012.