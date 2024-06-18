AVOW Becomes Samsung’s Sole Partner for Galaxy Store Inventory Sales in Europe
Strategic collaboration grants AVOW sole management of Samsung's Galaxy App Store inventory sales across the EU
AVOW's unparalleled expertise and innovative approach to mobile OEM advertising will enable us to reach more consumers and provide a seamless mobile and app experience.”BERLIN, GERMANY, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVOW, a global app growth marketing company specializing in Mobile OEM inventory, is thrilled to announce a significant European partnership with Samsung. This strategic collaboration grants AVOW sole management of Samsung's Galaxy App Store inventory sales across the EU, marking an important milestone in AVOW's mission to boost advertising options and drive growth for their clients in the mobile marketplace.
Samsung is the biggest Android mobile manufacturer in the world, currently holding a 20% share of global smartphone shipments. In Europe, Samsung leads the smartphone market with a 34% share in the first quarter of 2024, driven by the success of the Galaxy S24 series. This partnership with AVOW is set to further enhance Samsung's market presence and streamline its mobile app store inventory sales throughout the European region. AVOW will undertake all media sales activities for Samsung's mobile app store inventory in the EU. Brands and app developers looking to leverage Samsung's extensive mobile inventory will now gain access to unique advertising formats and reach untapped users from Samsung's diverse user base via AVOW's European team.
Robert Wildner, CEO and Co-founder of AVOW, stated: "We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Samsung through this new and exciting partnership. The foundation of our collaboration is built on trust and our shared vision of advancing the mobile advertising industry. This new chapter will help us offer fresh and unique opportunities for mobile marketers to tap into Samsung's extensive European market."
Samsung Executive Domingo Mendez, Mobile Ecosystem Partnerships Leader, added: "Partnering with AVOW is the logical step forward to optimizing our mobile inventory sales in the EU. AVOW's unparalleled expertise and innovative approach to mobile OEM advertising will enable us to reach more consumers and provide a seamless mobile and app experience. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring."
This partnership comes at a crucial time, as marketers looking to promote apps are increasingly relying on third-party advertising sources with very little guarantee of fraud detection, booming costs, and user engagement challenges. Samsung's advertising placements allow app marketers to achieve fraud-free incremental user growth from customers who are brand loyal to Samsung in these local markets.
Based in Berlin, Germany, AVOW’s reach and ability to deliver results for clients have allowed it to expand its global footprint. To cater to its large client base in those local markets, AVOW has an established presence in key global markets, including India, Indonesia, the USA, the UK, Vietnam, Brazil, Korea, the Philippines, France, and Turkey.
AVOW collaborates with a diverse array of app developers and brands, such as Tripledot, Exness, Amazon Prime Video, LOTTO24, AirAsia, Didi Group, Unico Studio, KUMU, OctaFX, JOOM, Kredivo, Navi, and Zephyr Mobile. AVOW’s partnerships with premium mobile OEMs put them in front of 1.5 billion daily active users and give them access to over 10 million monthly downloads.
AVOW is an award-winning, global app growth company specializing in mobile OEM advertising. Founded with the vision to revolutionize mobile OEM advertising, AVOW has rapidly emerged as an industry leader with more than 100 advertisers on their roster. Through its partnerships with mobile OEMs, its proprietary tech AVOW Intelligence, and the joint formation of KYLN, a premium multi-channel distribution platform for game app developers, the company provides access to over 1.5 billion daily active users and offers clients over 10 million monthly downloads.
