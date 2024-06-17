Paytiko Forges New Horizons in Dubai
Paytiko, a trailblazer in payment management solutions, commenced an innovative trajectory through the establishment of offices in Dubai.
Over the years, Dubai has risen in the realm of financial technology, bolstered by the city's commitment to embracing emerging technologies and fostering innovation. This has been enabled by an assortment of policies that have contributed to the city's growth collectively.
Two institutions that are actively involved in these activities are the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Dubai Future Accelerators program, to name a few examples. Among additional organizations is the Dubai Future Accelerators initiative. Additionally, the United Arab Emirates has undertaken two initiatives, referred to as Vision 2021 and Vision 2030, which prioritize the advancement of novel technologies, entrepreneurial endeavors, and inventive ideas.
In summary, the UAE’s surge can be attributed to a multitude of factors, including the proliferation of smartphone usage, governmental initiatives supporting digitization, and the escalating customer demand for novel financial services.
Due to this and more, Paytiko sought the opportunity to usher in a paradigm shift in payment management solutions within the United Arab Emirates and surrounding region. This along with other updates of the firm highlights the transformative voyage that the organization will undertake, transitioning from progressive to revolutionary practices. Situating itself in the Thuraya Telecommunications Tower (Floor 12 – 35WF+Q99 - Thuraya Telecommunications Tower, P.O. Box 283333, Next to Byblos Hotel, Al Thanayah - 1, TECOM C - Sheikh Zayed Rd - Barsha Heights – Dubai – United Arab Emirates); a prominent structure in Dubai's financial district, represents a noteworthy achievement in the organization's pursuit of its objectives.
Another significant reason Paytiko opted to commence operations in the Dubai market stems from the company's aim to satisfy the diverse requirements of payment processors and merchants in the area. Additionally, it hopes to facilitate the formation of enduring partnerships with region specific processors, based on excellence in performance and reliability.
"We are ecstatic to establish our presence in Dubai, a thriving center of commerce and innovation," Razi Salih, Paytiko's Chief Executive Officer, stated. "There is a lot of potential for growth and development in Dubai, which helps underscore our unwavering commitment to empowering merchants and payment processors across the Middle East."
The Dubai office of Paytiko is supervised by a group of distinguished individuals, including Milen Marinov (Chief Product Officer), Majdi Saleh (Head of Business Development), and Hanan AlShayeb (Chief Commercial Officer). Additionally, a dynamic and diverse business development team is committed to fostering the company’s goals of collaboration and innovation.
Furthermore, active participation in a number of industry expos has significantly contributed to the success of Paytiko's expansion initiatives. Attendance at Money2020 expo and the Seamless Middle East 2024 expo, have allowed Paytiko to showcase its unique solutions, engage in discussions with pivotal stakeholders in the industry, and gain valuable perspectives on the perpetually changing landscape of the fintech sector.
"Expos such as Seamless Middle East 2024 and Money2020 serve as catalysts for innovation, enabling us to connect with clients and partners alike, and showcase the transformative potential of our solutions," said Majdi Saleh.
Paytiko has also integrated an extensive array of state-of-the-art functionalities and features within its platform. For instance, its Pay By Link option allows merchants; who wish to send direct payment invoices, to generate unique payment invoice links, which are fixed to a payment provider within their ecosystem. Their sticky PSPs enables merchants to assign a “favorite” payment provider and payment method per individual clients, as the preferred option. Finally, they recently rolled out a new interface of user-friendly plug and play connectivity. Through their new UI, merchants can easily select the relevant payment providers they wish to employ to best optimize their payment flows. Such improvements help to accommodate the continuously changing needs of business proprietors and customers during a constantly changing world of digital technology.
Through these efforts and more, Paytiko has since expanded its ecosystem and increased its relevance across a vast array of industries through the formation of strategic alliances, including those in the financial technology, eCommerce, and tourism sectors.
Overall, it is clear to see that Paytiko has demonstrated a commitment to disrupting the payments technology landscape and equipping enterprises with the necessary tools to thrive in an ever more digital environment.
About Paytiko:
Paytiko is an industry-leading provider of a payment management products and services, that enable organizations to enhance consumer experiences, streamline transaction operations, and stimulate growth. With a commitment to both customer satisfaction and innovation, Paytiko provides customised payment solutions to merchants and payment processors on a global scale. For additional details, please visit PAYTIKO
