The Evolving Landscape of the Global Waste Management Equipment Market from Dynamics to Competitive Scenario 2032

Waste Management Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A report by Allied Market Research on the global waste management equipment market delivers a detailed scenario of the industry based on market estimate, sales analysis, prime determinants, and key players. The report further analyzes opportunities for the market to help leading entities in making well-informed decisions by discussing the potential in untapped regions. As per the report, the industry is anticipated to generate a revenue of $55,637.9 million with a notable CAGR of 4.1% by 2027. The market garnered $45,756.9 million in 2019.



The report discusses prime determinants impacting the growth of the market including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This analysis assists manufacturers to update their product and service offerings. The market is witnessing growth due to strict government rules, the surge in environmental awareness toward waste recycling, the rise in urban population, and the high generation of waste. However, high initial investment and lack of awareness in emerging economies hamper the industry’s expansion to some extent. Nevertheless, high growth potential in developing countries is projected to offer prolific growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming era.



Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the report evaluates the competitive intensity and appeal of an industry by assessing five key factors including the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitute products or services, the bargaining power of buyers, and competitive rivalry within the industry.

Prominent trends in the market

Smart waste management: The adoption of smart technologies, including IoT sensors and data analytics, is a significant trend. These technologies facilitate real-time monitoring of waste levels, optimize collection routes, and enhance overall operational efficiency.



Advanced equipment design: Manufacturers are concentrating on innovating the design and production of waste management equipment. This involves creating compact and mobile solutions that are more efficient, durable, and environmentally friendly.

Industry highlights

In January 2024, Wärtsilä Water & Waste, a division of the technology group Wärtsilä, entered a four-year agreement with Carnival Corporation. This contract includes service, spare parts, and technical support for maintaining and operating the onboard waste-handling equipment across Carnival's fleet of cruise ships.

In September 2023, The Government of Japan and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) supplied the Ministry of Health (MoH) with specialized healthcare waste management equipment. As part of this program, waste handlers undergo training in the proper treatment and handling of infectious waste, involving specific procedures to prevent the spread of diseases to patients, hospital staff, and surrounding communities.



Competitive analysis

The report also examines the competitive landscape of the market. It provides detailed product portfolios, market positioning, business performance, strengths, and market size and share analysis. Also, it outlines the strategies used by leading companies to expand their presence, including new product launches and exploring new business sectors. The top players covered in the report include Kk Balers Limited, Dover Corporation, Cp Manufacturing, Inc., Recycling Equipment Manufacturing, Inc., Blue Group, Oshkosh Corporation (Mcneilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc.), Tomra Systems Asa, Morita Holding Corporation, Shred-tech Corporation, and Wastequip, LLC.

Regional analysis

The market is analyzed across various regions: Europe, North America, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific. It further discusses the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing region along with factors contributing to the industry's growth. As per the regional analysis of the industry, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the fastest growth during the forecast period.



To sum up, the AMR report provides actionable data and market intelligence to help companies develop strategies for growth in the sector. Additionally, it offers the competitive landscape of the industry using analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces, allowing companies to gain a deeper understanding of the market landscape.