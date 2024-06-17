Kyphoplasty Market Set for Growth: $632.45 Million in 2021 to $1.2 Billion by 2031 with a 6.2% CAGR

Kyphoplasty Market Guide

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global kyphoplasty market is witnessing significant growth, with a projected value of $1.2 billion by 2031, compared to $632.45 million in 2021. This substantial growth, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031, underscores the increasing demand for minimally invasive spine procedures worldwide.



In Kyphoplasty, a needle is inserted into the spine bone via the skin. Real-time x-ray pictures help the doctor find the right spot in the lower back. A balloon is inserted into the bone through the needle; subsequently inflated and medical-grade bone cement is injected into that cavity. Bone cement, majorly consists of a liquid monomer and a copolymer powder, known as polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA). Hardening immediately, the cavity becomes stabilized by the substance. Thus, the height of the vertebrae is restored to prevent it from collapsing again. It is a generally safe procedure for restoring spinal height, correcting kyphosis deformity, and removing compression fracture discomfort.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Quantitative Analysis: The comprehensive report offers a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the kyphoplasty market from 2021 to 2031, enabling stakeholders to identify prevailing opportunities.

Insightful Research: The market research provides valuable insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, empowering stakeholders to make informed, profit-oriented business decisions.

Potency Analysis: Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers, enabling stakeholders to strengthen their supplier-buyer network and make strategic business decisions.

Segmentation Insights: In-depth analysis of the kyphoplasty market segmentation assists in determining prevailing market opportunities, with major countries mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market Player Positioning: The report facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players, aiding stakeholders in their strategic decision-making processes.

Trends and Growth Strategies: Analysis of regional and global trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies offers comprehensive insights into the kyphoplasty market landscape.



𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐲𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Increasing Aging Population: As the global population continues to age, the prevalence of osteoporosis and vertebral fractures is rising. Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures offer effective solutions for pain relief and spinal stabilization in elderly individuals, driving the demand for these interventions.

Rising Incidence of Osteoporosis: Osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weak and brittle bones, is becoming more common worldwide. The growing number of osteoporotic fractures, particularly vertebral fractures, is fueling the demand for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures to restore vertebral height and alleviate pain.

Technological Advancements in Minimally Invasive Procedures: Continuous advancements in medical technology have led to the development of minimally invasive techniques for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. These procedures offer several benefits, such as shorter recovery times, reduced risk of complications, and improved patient outcomes, leading to increased adoption.

Growing Awareness of Spinal Health: Increasing awareness about spinal health and the availability of advanced treatment options have encouraged patients and healthcare providers to opt for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures. Early diagnosis and intervention for vertebral fractures have become a priority, contributing to market growth.

Surging Demand for Outpatient Procedures: The trend toward outpatient surgeries has gained momentum due to factors like cost-effectiveness and reduced hospital stay. Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are well-suited for outpatient settings, as they can be performed using minimally invasive techniques, attracting more patients and boosting market expansion.



𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The kyphoplasty market is experiencing robust growth, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, rising demand for minimally invasive spine procedures, and advancements in kyphoplasty systems and accessories. Moreover, the growing adoption of kyphoplasty procedures in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers is contributing to market expansion.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Leading players in the kyphoplasty market include Medtronic, IZI Medica Products, Benvenue Medical Inc, Swawon Meditech, Merit Medicals Systems, Alphatec Holdings TNC, Globul Medical Inc, Jhonson and Jhonson, and Stryker.



