Artificial Intelligence Software Platform Market Poised for Exponential Growth, Expected Reach $195.99 Billion by 2028

Artificial Intelligence Software Platform Market Poised for Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach $195.99 Billion by 2028

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence Software Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence software platform market size is expected to see exponential growth. It will grow to $195.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence software platform market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the increasing demand for automation, growth in big data, and the adoption of cloud computing. This market is projected to grow from $43.85 billion in 2023 to $59.10 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.8%. By 2028, it is expected to reach $195.99 billion, with a CAGR of 34.9%.

Rising Demand for AI-driven Automation and Augmentation Fuels Market Growth

The rising demand for AI-driven automation and augmentation is a significant driver of market growth. Organizations across industries are increasingly leveraging AI technologies to streamline processes, improve decision-making, and enhance customer experiences. The adoption of AI in autonomous vehicles, smart transportation systems, cybersecurity, and personalized customer experiences is propelling market expansion.

Explore the global artificial intelligence software platform market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15125&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the market, including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions such as generative AI software platforms. These platforms enable the creation of AI models capable of generating new content based on patterns learned from existing data. Generative AI platforms are being used to augment data sets, generate synthetic content, and enable AI applications in scenarios with limited data.

In a strategic move, SparkCognition Inc. launched the first Generative AI Platform for the industrial sector in March 2023. This platform enables organizations to leverage AI even when data sets are limited, providing the capability to augment sensors and generate insights faster and at significantly lower costs.

Segments Driving Market Growth

The artificial intelligence software platform market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Tools, Services

2) By Technology: Computer Vision, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Automation, Remote Sensing, Medical Diagnosis, Speech Recognition, Text Recognition, Other Applications

4) By Industry: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Emerging as a Key Market

Asia-Pacific led the artificial intelligence software platform market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for in-depth analysis: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-software-platform-global-market-report



Artificial Intelligence Software Platform Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence Software Platform Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence software platform market size, artificial intelligence software platform market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence software platform market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence software platform market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supercomputer Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-supercomputer-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Remote Patient Monitoring Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-remote-patient-monitoring-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-video-surveillance-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Exploring the Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market: Growth Potential & Technological Advancements