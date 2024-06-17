Boosting Inbox Success: Email Deliverability Tools Market Poised for Significant Growth by 2028 (2024-2033)

Email Deliverability Tools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The email deliverability tools market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The email deliverability tools market is projected to grow from $1.13 billion in 2023 to $1.24 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is fueled by the increasing need to reduce spam, improve email marketing performance, comply with regulations, and manage ISP relationships. By 2028, the market is anticipated to reach $1.82 billion, driven by advancements in predictive deliverability solutions, mobile optimization, personalization, comprehensive email authentication, and global privacy regulation compliance.

Expansion of E-commerce Drives Market Growth

The expansion of the e-commerce industry is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the email deliverability tools market. E-commerce businesses utilize these tools to enhance email marketing efforts, ensuring that emails reach recipients' primary inboxes. This helps boost client loyalty, promote sales, and increase brand exposure. For instance, in 2021, e-commerce sales in the US reached $870 billion, a 50.5% increase from the previous year. Additionally, global e-commerce grew from 15% to 21% of total retail sales between 2019 and 2021. This expansion is expected to continue driving the demand for email deliverability tools.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global email deliverability tools market with a detailed sample report:

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the email deliverability tools market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Adobe Inc., Experian Marketing Services, Barracuda Networks Inc., Constant Contact Inc., and Zoho Corporation.

Companies are focusing on developing superfast email delivery features, such as InboxReady, to maximize revenues. For example, in May 2022, Mailgun Technologies Inc. launched InboxReady, a suite of email deliverability tools designed to improve deliverability and optimize email campaigns. This suite includes features like email validation, spam trap detection, inbox placement testing, and deliverability monitoring, offering users complete control over their email programs.

:

Segments:

• By Type: Email Validation Tools, Email Authentication Tools, Email Reputation Tools, Other Types

• By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Application: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• By Industry Vertical: E-commerce And Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Travel And Hospitality, Media And Entertainment, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the email deliverability tools market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global email deliverability tools market

