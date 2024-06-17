Driving Factors in the Dextrose Market: An In-depth Analysis 2024-2033

Dextrose Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dextrose market has shown robust growth, projected to increase from $5.8 billion in 2023 to $6.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth is driven by the expansion of the food and beverage industry, the pharmaceutical sector, increased consumption of convenience foods, the rise of sports and energy drinks, and the growing demand for sugar substitutes.

Rising Demand in Various Industries Drives Market Growth

The dextrose market is set to experience continued strong growth, expected to reach $8.49 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.8%. Key factors contributing to this growth include rising demand in the confectionery industry, the expanding functional food and beverage market, increased adoption in animal feed, a surge in pharmaceutical applications, and the expansion of the biofuel industry. Additionally, major trends include advancements in biotechnology, innovations in clean-label formulations, plant-based dextrose, customized dextrose solutions, and strategic collaborations for product innovation.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global dextrose market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11994&type=smp

Dextrose Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the dextrose market include NOW Foods, American Sugar Refining Inc., Grain Processing Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Sudzucker Group and more. These companies are focusing on developing innovative formulations. For instance, in August 2023, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC launched Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection, USP, in the US, available in 1.25g and 1.5g doses with compatible solutions diluted with 5% Dextrose Injection. This medication is indicated for the treatment of various infections, including septicemia, infective endocarditis, skin and skin structure infections, bone infections, and lower respiratory tract infections caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and coagulase-negative staphylococci.

Dextrose Market Segments:

• Type: Anhydrous, Monohydrate

• Form: Crystalline, Powdered, Liquid

• Application: Food And Beverage, Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Beverages, Condiments And Dressings, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care Products, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the dextrose market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global dextrose market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dextrose-global-market-report

Dextrose Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dextrose Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dextrose market size, dextrose market drivers and trends, dextrose market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The dextrose market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

