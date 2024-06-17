Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled e-commerce solutions market size is expected to reach rapid growth, It will grow to $10.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled e-commerce solutions market is projected to grow from $5.05 billion in 2023 to $5.81 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 15.1%. Despite challenges from evolving fraud techniques and increasing digital transactions, the market is anticipated to reach $10.32 billion by 2028, driven by the expanded use of AI in various aspects of e-commerce operations.

Increased Fraud Detection and Prevention Propels Market Growth

The rising need for fraud detection and prevention is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the AI-enabled e-commerce solutions market. Fraud detection and prevention involve identifying, mitigating, and stopping fraudulent activities by implementing proactive measures and advanced technologies. AI-enabled e-commerce solutions offer advanced capabilities to identify and mitigate fraudulent activities, enhancing online transactions' confidence, security, and efficiency. For instance, a Cybersource survey reported a surge in global fraud attacks to 43% of merchants in 2023, up from 35% in 2022. Therefore, the increase in fraud detection and prevention is driving the growth of the AI-enabled e-commerce solutions market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global AI-enabled e-commerce solutions market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15120&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the AI-enabled e-commerce solutions market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe Inc., and Shopify Inc. These companies focus on developing cutting-edge conversational product discovery tools with advanced personalization technology, such as AI-driven shopping assistants, to gain a competitive advantage.

In January 2024, Constructor launched an AI Shopping Assistant (ASA) conversational product discovery tool. The ASA uses transformers to power its conversational product discovery tool, allowing shoppers to explain their needs in long-form natural language and receive personalized product and content recommendations. This combination of generative AI and personalization technology allows the ASA to make suggestions like a trusted in-store associate, enhancing the shopping experience.

Segments:

The artificial intelligence (AI) enabled e-commerce solutions market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Programming

2) By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Analysis, Fake Review Analysis, Warehouse Automation, Merchandizing, Product Recommendation, Customer Service

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America led the AI-enabled e-commerce solutions market in 2023. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for in-depth analysis: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-enabled-e-commerce-solutions-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) enabled e-commerce solutions market size, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled e-commerce solutions market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled e-commerce solutions market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) enabled e-commerce solutions market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

