Artificial Intelligence (AI) Video Generator Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Video Generator Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The AI video generator market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) video generator market is projected to grow from $0.57 billion in 2023 to $0.69 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 22.4%. This growth is driven by the demand for social media advertising, quality video content, increased internet usage, digital marketing spending, and the popularity of short videos. The market is expected to continue its exponential growth, reaching $1.57 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.7%, fueled by the growing number of social media users, demand for video creation tools, and the rise of virtual and augmented reality applications.

Growing Utilization of Social Media Drives Market Growth

The growing utilization of social media is expected to propel the growth of the AI video generator market going forward. Social media platforms allow users to create, share content, interact, and participate in virtual communities. Factors such as increasing internet access, smartphone proliferation, the desire for connectivity, ease of content creation, and the rise of influencer culture contribute to social media's popularity. AI video generators enhance content creation, personalization, and user engagement on social media, creating a dynamic and immersive experience. For instance, according to Meltwater, Instagram had 28.75 million users, and LinkedIn had 35 million subscribers as of February 2023. Additionally, Meta Platforms Inc. reported 2.93 billion social media users in September 2022, increasing to 2.96 billion by December 2022.

Explore comprehensive insights into the artificial intelligence (AI) video generator market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15123&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the AI video generator market include Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Facebook Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Tencent Holdings Limited, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Baidu Inc., Adobe Inc., Activision Blizzard Inc., Autodesk Inc., OpenAI Inc., Vimeo Inc., Kaltura, Synthesia Ltd., Animoto Inc., HeyGen, InVideo Inc., Lumen5 Technologies Ltd., Magisto, Pictory Corp., Typito, Moovly, Prontopia, FlexClip, DeepBrain AI, and Steve.AI.

Major Trends in the AI Video Generator Market

Key trends in the forecast period include real-time video generation, cross-modal video generation, interactive and immersive video experiences, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, speech recognition, the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and the development of AI-driven content creation platforms and tools. Companies are focused on developing innovative solutions such as text-to-video models to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in February 2024, OpenAI introduced Sora, a generative AI model that creates detailed videos from written prompts, enabling users to produce photorealistic videos with complex scenes and multiple characters.

Segments:

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Source: Text To Video, PowerPoint To Video, Spreadsheet To Video

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Midsize Enterprises (SMEs)

• By End-User: Marketing, E-Commerce, Educational Institutions, Information Technology And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the AI video generator market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the artificial intelligence (AI) video generator market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-video-generator-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Video Generator Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Video Generator Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) video generator market size, artificial intelligence (AI) video generator market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) video generator market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) video generator market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

