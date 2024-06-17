Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook 2024-2033

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blood transfusion diagnostics market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, expanding from $3.98 billion in 2023 to $4.42 billion in 2024, at a robust CAGR of 11.1%. This growth is attributed to increasing blood transfusions, emerging pathogens, an aging population, and the rising demand for rapid blood transfusion diagnostics due to the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Rising Demand for Precision Medicine Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for precision medicine is a key factor propelling the blood transfusion diagnostics market forward. With growing investments in blood transfusion infrastructure and the rising need for molecular blood transfusion diagnostics, the market is expected to grow significantly to $6.04 billion by 2028, achieving a CAGR of 8.1%. Emerging infectious diseases and heightened concerns over blood safety further contribute to this growth trajectory.

Explore the global blood transfusion diagnostics market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2494&type=smp

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as BAG Health Care GmbH, Grifols S.A., and Abbott Laboratories are actively developing advanced serological tests for blood transfusions and expanding their global footprint in the healthcare sector. For instance, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics recently launched new immediate spin crossmatch capabilities to detect donor-recipient incompatibility, enhancing blood transfusion safety.

Innovations in diagnostics, including point-of-care testing, automation, nucleic acid testing (NAT), and digital integration, are significant trends driving market growth. Expanded pathogen panels and advancements in testing technologies further fuel market expansion.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segments:

• Type: Instruments and Kits, Reagents, Other Types

• Technology: Western Blot, ELISA, Nucleic Acid Amplification, Fluorescence assay, Rapid Test

• Application: Blood Grouping, Disease Screening

• End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Plasma Fractionation Companies

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the blood transfusion diagnostics market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of innovative diagnostic technologies. Western Europe followed as the second-largest region in the industry. Comprehensive insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities are available in the full report.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global blood transfusion diagnostics market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-transfusion-diagnostics-global-market-report

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blood transfusion diagnostics market size, blood transfusion diagnostics market drivers and trends, blood transfusion diagnostics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The blood transfusion diagnostics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

