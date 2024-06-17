Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market: Growth, Trends, and Future Prospects 2024-2033

Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-alcoholic RTD beverages market has demonstrated robust growth, expanding from $1012.52 billion in 2023 to $1079.66 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. It will grow to $1369.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth is driven by factors such as parental preference for home care, cost-effectiveness, advances in home medical equipment, and an increased pediatric population.

Surging Demand for Non-Alcoholic Beverages Drives Market Growth

The rising preference for non-alcoholic beverages over alcoholic counterparts is a significant driver for the non-alcoholic RTD beverages market. Consumers are increasingly choosing beverages that contribute to their health and well-being, offering hydration, essential nutrients, and vitamins. Manufacturers are responding by producing a diverse range of ready-to-drink non-alcoholic beverages, catering to varied consumer preferences and lifestyles.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle S.A., and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. dominate the non-alcoholic RTD beverages market. These players focus on developing healthier options, including low- and no-sugar beverages, to meet evolving consumer demands for healthier choices. For example, Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) introduced Suntory TEA+, a range of low-sugar and no-sugar RTD oolong teas, targeting health-conscious consumers in Thailand.

Segments:

• Product Type: Functional Beverages, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Tea And Coffee, Fruits And Vegetable Juice, Bottled Water, Dairy Based Beverages, Other Products

• Packaging Type: Bottles, Cans, Other Packaging Types

• Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the non-alcoholic RTD beverages market in 2024, driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer lifestyles. The region is expected to continue leading with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

